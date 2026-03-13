Formula 1 drops Bahrain, Saudi Arabia races amid escalating Iran war tensions: reports

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The fourth round of races in Formula 1’s new season, scheduled for next month in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, are no longer expected to proceed as planned.

ESPN, citing sources, reported that F1 officials agreed to cancel the events amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

Sky News was first to report the cancellation.

The Bahrain race had been scheduled for April 12, while the event in Saudi Arabia was slated to begin on April 19 in the city of Jeddah. Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have both been hit by missile strikes during Iran’s retaliation after a series of U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran.

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Although it remains unclear what state the conflict will be in around the dates the races were scheduled to begin, F1 teams would soon need to start sending freight to the region in preparation for both events. The condensed timeline likely prompted decision-makers to reach a conclusion now.

There is no word on whether the Middle East races will be rescheduled for a later date. However, there is little room on the rest of this year’s calendar to move the events.

Given the uncertainty, F1 reportedly made the decision to avoid any disruption to the championship should a race be canceled later in the calendar.

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The reduced 2026 schedule of 22 races also creates a five-week gap between the season’s third round in Japan and the Miami Grand Prix, scheduled for May 3.

A request for comment from Fox News Digital to Formula 1 was not immediately returned.

On Thursday, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton said he was confident F1 would make the best decision.

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"I know that [F1 CEO] Stefano [Domenicali] will do what is right for all of us and the sport," Hamilton said in the lead up to the Chinese Grand Prix. "That is the great thing about having a great leader like him."

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