Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

This could really be the last chance for Jameis Winston to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the playoffs. Winston is going into his fifth season with Tampa Bay. In the five seasons he’s been on the team he’s never been to the playoffs and had lost his starting job briefly to Ryan Fitzpatrick.

He will get his potential last shot under new head coach Bruce Arians, who returned to football after a brief retirement. Winston has his prime target in Mike Evans back and will also have O.J. Howard catching. Chris Godwin and Cameron Brate also return to the offense.

There’s going to be some added pressure on Winston to perform since he is entering the last season of his contract. Tampa Bay isn’t the best team offensively, but they could definitely find more than five or six wins on their schedule heading into the 2019 season.

The defense had a -68 point differential last season and was among the worst in points and yards allowed. To rectify that, Tampa Bay signed Ndamukong Suh and drafted linebacker Devin White. Those are two major upgrades on defense who could thrive under Arians.

Read below for more about the Buccaneers heading into the 2019 season.

2019 SCHEDULE

Week Date Time (ET) Channel Opponent 1 Sept. 8 4:25 pm FOX San Francisco 49ers 2 Sept. 12 8:20 pm NFL @ Carolina Panthers 3 Sept. 22 4:05 pm FOX New York Giants 4 Sept. 29 4:05 pm FOX @ Los Angeles Rams 5 Oct. 6 1:00 pm FOX @ New Orleans Saints 6 Oct. 13 9:30 am NFL Carolina Panthers (UK) 7 Bye 8 Oct. 27 1:00 pm FOX @ Tennessee Titans 9 Nov. 3 4:05 pm FOX @ Seattle Seahawks 10 Nov. 10 1:00 pm FOX Arizona Cardinals 11 Nov. 17 1:00 pm FOX New Orleans Saints 12 Nov. 24 1:00 pm FOX @ Atlanta Falcons 13 Dec. 1 1:00 pm FOX @ Jacksonville Jaguars 14 Dec. 8 1:00 pm CBS Indianapolis Colts 15 Dec. 15 1:00 pm FOX @ Detroit Lions 16 Dec. 22 1:00 pm TBD Houston Texans 17 Dec. 29 1:00 pm FOX Atlanta Falcons

PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB: Jameis Winston

WR: Mike Evans

TE: O.J. Howard

TE: Cameron Brate

DT: Ndamukong Suh

LB: Devin White

BUCCANEERS DRAFT PICKS

Round 1, Pick 5: Devin White, LB

Round 2, Pick 39: Sean Bunting, CB

Round 3, Pick 94: Jamel Dean, CB

Round 3, Pick 99: Mike Edwards, S

Round 4, Pick 107: Anthony Nelson, DE

Round 5, Pick 145: Matt Gay, K

Round 6, Pick 208: Scott Miller, WR

Round 7, Pick 215: Terry Beckner Jr., DT

