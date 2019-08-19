Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

2019 NFL Season Outlook
Published

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 5Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 5

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 5 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

This could really be the last chance for Jameis Winston to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the playoffs. Winston is going into his fifth season with Tampa Bay. In the five seasons he’s been on the team he’s never been to the playoffs and had lost his starting job briefly to Ryan Fitzpatrick.

He will get his potential last shot under new head coach Bruce Arians, who returned to football after a brief retirement. Winston has his prime target in Mike Evans back and will also have O.J. Howard catching. Chris Godwin and Cameron Brate also return to the offense.

There’s going to be some added pressure on Winston to perform since he is entering the last season of his contract. Tampa Bay isn’t the best team offensively, but they could definitely find more than five or six wins on their schedule heading into the 2019 season.

The defense had a -68 point differential last season and was among the worst in points and yards allowed. To rectify that, Tampa Bay signed Ndamukong Suh and drafted linebacker Devin White. Those are two major upgrades on defense who could thrive under Arians.

Read below for more about the Buccaneers heading into the 2019 season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

--

2019 SCHEDULE

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians watches play against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians watches play against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Week

Date

Time (ET)

Channel

Opponent

1

Sept. 8

4:25 pm

FOX

San Francisco 49ers

2

Sept. 12

8:20 pm

NFL

@ Carolina Panthers

3

Sept. 22

4:05 pm

FOX

New York Giants

4

Sept. 29

4:05 pm

FOX

@ Los Angeles Rams

5

Oct. 6

1:00 pm

FOX

@ New Orleans Saints

6

Oct. 13

9:30 am

NFL

Carolina Panthers (UK)

7

 

 

 

Bye

8

Oct. 27

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Tennessee Titans

9

Nov. 3

4:05 pm

FOX

@ Seattle Seahawks

10

Nov. 10

1:00 pm

FOX

Arizona Cardinals

11

Nov. 17

1:00 pm

FOX

New Orleans Saints

12

Nov. 24

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Atlanta Falcons

13

Dec. 1

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Jacksonville Jaguars

14

Dec. 8

1:00 pm

CBS

Indianapolis Colts

15

Dec. 15

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Detroit Lions

16

Dec. 22

1:00 pm

TBD

Houston Texans

17

Dec. 29

1:00 pm

FOX

Atlanta Falcons

 

--

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, left, talks with tight end O.J. Howard, right, on the sideline in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, left, talks with tight end O.J. Howard, right, on the sideline in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

  • QB: Jameis Winston
  • WR: Mike Evans
  • TE: O.J. Howard
  • TE: Cameron Brate
  • DT: Ndamukong Suh
  • LB: Devin White

--

BUCCANEERS DRAFT PICKS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White answers a question during a news conference before the start of an NFL football training camp Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. The Bucs open their training camp on Friday. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White answers a question during a news conference before the start of an NFL football training camp Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. The Bucs open their training camp on Friday. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

  • Round 1, Pick 5: Devin White, LB
  • Round 2, Pick 39: Sean Bunting, CB
  • Round 3, Pick 94: Jamel Dean, CB
  • Round 3, Pick 99: Mike Edwards, S
  • Round 4, Pick 107: Anthony Nelson, DE
  • Round 5, Pick 145: Matt Gay, K
  • Round 6, Pick 208: Scott Miller, WR
  • Round 7, Pick 215: Terry Beckner Jr., DT

--

RECENT STORIES

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.