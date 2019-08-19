Expand / Collapse search
2019 NFL Season Outlook
Oakland Raiders 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
The Oakland Raiders did it. They made the big trade to acquire a superstar receiver and automatically put them in the conversation to at least compete in the AFC West.

Then came the criticism over signing Richie Incognito and Vontaze Burfict in the offseason. This was followed by criticism for drafting defensive end Clellin Farrell with the fourth pick.

All of that was followed by Antonio Brown’s helmet saga during training camp and reported threats to retire if he wasn’t allowed to wear the same piece of equipment he had been wearing for a decade.

But with the noise seemingly dying down, Oakland appears to be focused on an important second season in Jon Gruden’s second stint with the organization despite having the “Hard Knocks” cameras around.

Oakland was in the playoffs just three seasons ago and while the moves the team has made since Gruden came into power have been strange at best, quarterback Derek Carr has at least one superstar talent to throw to, which could be what Oakland needs to get back to the postseason.

Read below for more about the Raiders heading into the 2019 season.

2019 SCHEDULE

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, center, stands with his players during the singing of the national anthem before an NFL football preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Week

Date

Time (ET)

Channel

Opponent

1

Sept. 9

10:20 pm

ESPN

Denver Broncos

2

Sept. 15

4:05 pm

CBS

Kansas City Chiefs

3

Sept. 22

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Minnesota Vikings

4

Sept. 29

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Indianapolis Colts

5

Oct. 6

1:00 pm

FOX

Chicago Bears

Bye

7

Oct. 20

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Green Bay Packers

8

Oct. 27

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Houston Texans

9

Nov. 3

4:05 pm

FOX

Detroit Lions

10

Nov. 7

8:20 pm

FOX/NFL

Los Angeles Chargers

11

Nov. 17

4:25 pm

CBS

Cincinnati Bengals

12

Nov. 24

1:00 pm

CBS

@ New York Jets

13

Dec. 1

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Kansas City Chiefs

14

Dec. 8

4:25 pm

CBS

Tennessee Titans

15

Dec. 15

4:05 pm

CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars

16

TBD

TBD

TBD

@ Los Angeles Chargers

17

Dec. 29

4:25 pm

CBS

@ Denver Broncos

 

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) puts on his helmet prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

  • QB: Derek Carr
  • RB: Josh Jacobs
  • WR: Antonio Brown
  • DE: Clelin Ferrell
  • LB: Vontaze Burfict

RAIDERS DRAFT PICKS

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) runs as Oakland Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) defends during the first half of an an NFL preseason football game in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

  • Round 1, Pick 4: Clelin Ferrell, DE
  • Round 1, Pick 24: Josh Jacobs, RB
  • Round 1, Pick 27: Johnathan Abram, S
  • Round 2, Pick 40: Trayvon Mullen, CB
  • Round 4, Pick 106: Maxx Crosby, DE
  • Round 4, Pick 129: Isaiah Johnson, CB
  • Round 4, Pick 137: Foster Moreau, TE
  • Round 5, Pick 149: Hunter Renfrow, WR
  • Round 7, Pick 230: Quinton Bell, DE

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.