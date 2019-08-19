Oakland Raiders 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more
The Oakland Raiders did it. They made the big trade to acquire a superstar receiver and automatically put them in the conversation to at least compete in the AFC West.
Then came the criticism over signing Richie Incognito and Vontaze Burfict in the offseason. This was followed by criticism for drafting defensive end Clellin Farrell with the fourth pick.
All of that was followed by Antonio Brown’s helmet saga during training camp and reported threats to retire if he wasn’t allowed to wear the same piece of equipment he had been wearing for a decade.
But with the noise seemingly dying down, Oakland appears to be focused on an important second season in Jon Gruden’s second stint with the organization despite having the “Hard Knocks” cameras around.
Oakland was in the playoffs just three seasons ago and while the moves the team has made since Gruden came into power have been strange at best, quarterback Derek Carr has at least one superstar talent to throw to, which could be what Oakland needs to get back to the postseason.
Read below for more about the Raiders heading into the 2019 season.
--
2019 SCHEDULE
|
Week
|
Date
|
Time (ET)
|
Channel
|
Opponent
|
1
|
Sept. 9
|
10:20 pm
|
ESPN
|
Denver Broncos
|
2
|
Sept. 15
|
4:05 pm
|
CBS
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
3
|
Sept. 22
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
@ Minnesota Vikings
|
4
|
Sept. 29
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
@ Indianapolis Colts
|
5
|
Oct. 6
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
Chicago Bears
|
6
|
|
|
|
Bye
|
7
|
Oct. 20
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
@ Green Bay Packers
|
8
|
Oct. 27
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
@ Houston Texans
|
9
|
Nov. 3
|
4:05 pm
|
FOX
|
Detroit Lions
|
10
|
Nov. 7
|
8:20 pm
|
FOX/NFL
|
Los Angeles Chargers
|
11
|
Nov. 17
|
4:25 pm
|
CBS
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
12
|
Nov. 24
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
@ New York Jets
|
13
|
Dec. 1
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
@ Kansas City Chiefs
|
14
|
Dec. 8
|
4:25 pm
|
CBS
|
Tennessee Titans
|
15
|
Dec. 15
|
4:05 pm
|
CBS
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
16
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
@ Los Angeles Chargers
|
17
|
Dec. 29
|
4:25 pm
|
CBS
|
@ Denver Broncos
--
PLAYERS TO WATCH
- QB: Derek Carr
- RB: Josh Jacobs
- WR: Antonio Brown
- DE: Clelin Ferrell
- LB: Vontaze Burfict
--
RAIDERS DRAFT PICKS
- Round 1, Pick 4: Clelin Ferrell, DE
- Round 1, Pick 24: Josh Jacobs, RB
- Round 1, Pick 27: Johnathan Abram, S
- Round 2, Pick 40: Trayvon Mullen, CB
- Round 4, Pick 106: Maxx Crosby, DE
- Round 4, Pick 129: Isaiah Johnson, CB
- Round 4, Pick 137: Foster Moreau, TE
- Round 5, Pick 149: Hunter Renfrow, WR
- Round 7, Pick 230: Quinton Bell, DE
--
