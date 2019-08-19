Buffalo Bills 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

The Buffalo Bills put up six wins last season and really could only go up from here.

The Bills added two wide receivers in John Brown and Cole Beasley in the offseason to give second-year quarterback Josh Allen some extra targets.

Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon also join the Bills’ backfield. The team made the surprise move of cutting LeSean McCoy before the start of the season. McCoy signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Buffalo also drafted Ed Oliver to serve on the same defensive line as Jerry Hughes and Star Loutulelei.

A case could be made that Buffalo is going to be a tougher game on opponents’ schedules than they have been in recent years. The team is just one season removed from a playoff appearance and could be in a position to shock some teams when the season gets underway.

Read below for more about the Bills heading into the 2019 season.

2019 SCHEDULE

Week Date Time (ET) Channel Opponent 1 Sept. 8 1:00 pm CBS @ New York Jets 2 Sept. 15 1:00 pm CBS @ New York Giants 3 Sept. 22 1:00 pm CBS Cincinnati Bengals 4 Sept. 29 1:00 pm CBS New England Patriots 5 Oct. 6 1:00 pm CBS @ Tennessee Titans 6 Bye 7 Oct. 20 1:00 pm CBS Miami Dolphins 8 Oct. 27 1:00 pm FOX Philadelphia Eagles 9 Nov. 3 1:00 pm FOX Washington Redskins 10 Nov. 10 1:00 pm CBS @ Cleveland Browns 11 Nov. 17 1:00 pm CBS @ Miami Dolphins 12 Nov. 24 1:00 pm CBS Denver Broncos 13 Nov. 28 4:30 pm CBS @ Dallas Cowboys 14 Dec. 8 1:00 pm CBS Baltimore Ravens 15 Dec. 15 1:00 pm CBS @ Pittsburgh Steelers 16 TBD TBD TBD @ New England Patriots 17 Dec. 29 1:00 pm CBS New York Jets

PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB: Josh Allen

WR: Cole Beasley

DT: Ed Oliver

DE: Jerry Hughes

BILLS DRAFT PICKS

Round 1, Pick 9: Ed Oliver, DT

Round 2, Pick 38: Cody Ford, T

Round 3, Pick 74: Devin Singletary, RB

Round 3, Pick 96: Dawson Knox, TE

Round 5, Pick 147: Vosean Joseph, LB

Round 6, Pick 181: Jaquan Johnson, S

Round 7, Pick 225: Darryl Johnson, DE

Round 7, Pick 228: Tommy Sweeney, TE

