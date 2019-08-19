Expand / Collapse search
2019 NFL Season Outlook
Buffalo Bills 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

Ryan Gaydos
The Buffalo Bills put up six wins last season and really could only go up from here.

The Bills added two wide receivers in John Brown and Cole Beasley in the offseason to give second-year quarterback Josh Allen some extra targets.

Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon also join the Bills’ backfield. The team made the surprise move of cutting LeSean McCoy before the start of the season. McCoy signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Buffalo also drafted Ed Oliver to serve on the same defensive line as Jerry Hughes and Star Loutulelei.

A case could be made that Buffalo is going to be a tougher game on opponents’ schedules than they have been in recent years. The team is just one season removed from a playoff appearance and could be in a position to shock some teams when the season gets underway.

Read below for more about the Bills heading into the 2019 season.

2019 SCHEDULE

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott talks with reporters after the team's 27-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings in an NFL preseason football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Week

Date

Time (ET)

Channel

Opponent

1

Sept. 8

1:00 pm

CBS

@ New York Jets

2

Sept. 15

1:00 pm

CBS

@ New York Giants

3

Sept. 22

1:00 pm

CBS

Cincinnati Bengals

4

Sept. 29

1:00 pm

CBS

New England Patriots

5

Oct. 6

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Tennessee Titans

6

 

 

 

Bye

7

Oct. 20

1:00 pm

CBS

Miami Dolphins

8

Oct. 27

1:00 pm

FOX

Philadelphia Eagles

9

Nov. 3

1:00 pm

FOX

Washington Redskins

10

Nov. 10

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Cleveland Browns

11

Nov. 17

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Miami Dolphins

12

Nov. 24

1:00 pm

CBS

Denver Broncos

13

Nov. 28

4:30 pm

CBS

@ Dallas Cowboys

14

Dec. 8

1:00 pm

CBS

Baltimore Ravens

15

Dec. 15

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Pittsburgh Steelers

16

TBD

TBD

TBD

@ New England Patriots

17

Dec. 29

1:00 pm

CBS

New York Jets

 

PLAYERS TO WATCH

In this Aug. 16, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs out of the pocket against the Carolina Panthers during the first half an NFL preseason football game, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco, File)

  • QB: Josh Allen
  • WR: Cole Beasley
  • DT: Ed Oliver
  • DE: Jerry Hughes

BILLS DRAFT PICKS

In this July 25, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver, left, runs a drill during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Pittsford, N.Y.  (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

  • Round 1, Pick 9: Ed Oliver, DT
  • Round 2, Pick 38: Cody Ford, T
  • Round 3, Pick 74: Devin Singletary, RB
  • Round 3, Pick 96: Dawson Knox, TE
  • Round 5, Pick 147: Vosean Joseph, LB
  • Round 6, Pick 181: Jaquan Johnson, S
  • Round 7, Pick 225: Darryl Johnson, DE
  • Round 7, Pick 228: Tommy Sweeney, TE

