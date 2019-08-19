Green Bay Packers 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

As long as the Green Bay Packers have Aaron Rodgers, the team has the possibility to go very far this season.

Rodgers has a new head coach in Matt LaFleur and will have to get used to the new offense but most of the weapons have stayed the same – Davante Adams will be back and ready to possibly make a Pro Bowl for the third straight season while Jimmy Graham will be back for his second season with the team.

As long as Rodgers is healthy and can still sling it, Green Bay will be in the conversation as a team that can compete with the Chicago Bears for the division title.

Green Bay’s defense is a major question mark going into the season. The defense was middle-of-the-road at best last season and the team let linebackers Clay Matthews and Nick Perry walk during the offseason. The team also let Mike Daniels go to the Detroit Lions. That said, the Packers brought in two new safeties on the defense – Adrian Amos and rookie Darnell Savage.

Should the defense stay toward the top 10 in the league, it might take some of the pressure off the offense during the season. Rodgers, although he tries, can’t do it all himself.

Read below for more about the Packers heading into the 2019 season.

--

2019 SCHEDULE

Week Date Time (ET) Channel Opponent 1 Sept. 5 8:20 pm NBC @ Chicago Bears 2 Sept. 15 1:00 pm FOX Minnesota Vikings 3 Sept. 22 1:00 pm FOX Denver Broncos 4 Sept. 26 8:20 pm FOX/NFL Philadelphia Eagles 5 Oct. 6 4:25 pm FOX @ Dallas Cowboys 6 Oct. 14 8:15 pm ESPN Detroit Lions 7 Oct. 20 1:00 pm CBS Oakland Raiders 8 Oct. 27 8:20 pm NBC @ Kansas City Chiefs 9 Nov. 3 4:25 pm CBS @ Los Angeles Chargers 10 Nov. 10 1:00 pm FOX Carolina Panthers 11 Bye 12 Nov. 24 4:25 pm FOX @ San Francisco 49ers 13 Dec. 1 1:00 pm FOX @ New York Giants 14 Dec. 8 1:00 pm FOX Washington Redskins 15 Dec. 15 1:00 pm FOX Chicago Bears 16 Dec. 23 8:15 pm ESPN @ Minnesota Vikings 17 Dec. 29 1:00 pm FOX @ Detroit Lions

--

PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB: Aaron Rodgers

WR: Davante Adams

TE: Jimmy Graham

NT: Kenny Clark

LB: Blake Martinez

--

PACKERS DRAFT PICKS

Round 1, Pick 12: Rashan Gary, LB

Round 1, Pick 21: Darnell Savage, S

Round 2, Pick 44: Elgton Jenkins, G

Round 3, Pick 75: Jace Sternberger, TE

Round 5, Pick 150: Kinglsey Keke, DE

Round 6, Pick 185: Ka'dar Hollman, CB

Round 6, Pick 194: Dexter Williams, RB

Round 7, Pick 226: Ty Summers, LB

--