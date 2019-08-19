Expand / Collapse search
2019 NFL Season Outlook
Green Bay Packers 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

Ryan Gaydos
As long as the Green Bay Packers have Aaron Rodgers, the team has the possibility to go very far this season.

Rodgers has a new head coach in Matt LaFleur and will have to get used to the new offense but most of the weapons have stayed the same – Davante Adams will be back and ready to possibly make a Pro Bowl for the third straight season while Jimmy Graham will be back for his second season with the team.

As long as Rodgers is healthy and can still sling it, Green Bay will be in the conversation as a team that can compete with the Chicago Bears for the division title.

Green Bay’s defense is a major question mark going into the season. The defense was middle-of-the-road at best last season and the team let linebackers Clay Matthews and Nick Perry walk during the offseason. The team also let Mike Daniels go to the Detroit Lions. That said, the Packers brought in two new safeties on the defense – Adrian Amos and rookie Darnell Savage.

Should the defense stay toward the top 10 in the league, it might take some of the pressure off the offense during the season. Rodgers, although he tries, can’t do it all himself.

Read below for more about the Packers heading into the 2019 season.

2019 SCHEDULE

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers watches as head coach Matt LaFleur talks to an official during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Week

Date

Time (ET)

Channel

Opponent

1

Sept. 5

8:20 pm

NBC

@ Chicago Bears

2

Sept. 15

1:00 pm

FOX

Minnesota Vikings

3

Sept. 22

1:00 pm

FOX

Denver Broncos

4

Sept. 26

8:20 pm

FOX/NFL

Philadelphia Eagles

5

Oct. 6

4:25 pm

FOX

@ Dallas Cowboys

6

Oct. 14

8:15 pm

ESPN

Detroit Lions

7

Oct. 20

1:00 pm

CBS

Oakland Raiders

8

Oct. 27

8:20 pm

NBC

@ Kansas City Chiefs

9

Nov. 3

4:25 pm

CBS

@ Los Angeles Chargers

10

Nov. 10

1:00 pm

FOX

Carolina Panthers

Bye

12

Nov. 24

4:25 pm

FOX

@ San Francisco 49ers

13

Dec. 1

1:00 pm

FOX

@ New York Giants

14

Dec. 8

1:00 pm

FOX

Washington Redskins

15

Dec. 15

1:00 pm

FOX

Chicago Bears

16

Dec. 23

8:15 pm

ESPN

@ Minnesota Vikings

17

Dec. 29

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Detroit Lions

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up for the team's NFL preseason football game against the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • QB: Aaron Rodgers
  • WR: Davante Adams
  • TE: Jimmy Graham
  • NT: Kenny Clark
  • LB: Blake Martinez

PACKERS DRAFT PICKS

Kansas City Chiefs' Harold Jones-Quartey breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers' Jace Sternberger during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

  • Round 1, Pick 12: Rashan Gary, LB
  • Round 1, Pick 21: Darnell Savage, S
  • Round 2, Pick 44: Elgton Jenkins, G
  • Round 3, Pick 75: Jace Sternberger, TE
  • Round 5, Pick 150: Kinglsey Keke, DE
  • Round 6, Pick 185: Ka'dar Hollman, CB
  • Round 6, Pick 194: Dexter Williams, RB
  • Round 7, Pick 226: Ty Summers, LB

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.