2019 NFL Season Outlook
Published

Baltimore Ravens 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
The Baltimore Ravens finished first in the AFC North last season, becoming one of the more unlikely teams to make the playoffs.

However, getting back there is going to be a tough challenge considering that the formerly down-and-out Cleveland Browns are poised to make a run for the division crown. The Ravens will also have to deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals in hopes of getting back to the playoffs.

Things are a little bit easier for Baltimore in some respects. The team doesn’t have a quarterback controversy now that Lamar Jackson is solidified as the starter. The team also added running back Mark Ingram in the offseason to become the starter at that position.

The Ravens added Earl Thomas to the secondary that already includes Marlon Humphrey, Tony Jefferson, and Jimmy Smith.

Baltimore’s 2019 season kicks off against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 8.

Read below for more about the Ravens heading into the upcoming season.

2019 SCHEDULE

FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2018 file photo, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson passes against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half in an NFL football game in Carson, Calif. The Ravens won last year behind the arm, and mostly legs, of rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File)

Week

Date

Time (ET)

Channel

Opponent

1

Sept. 8

1:00 pm

CBS

Miami Dolphins

2

Sept. 15

1:00 pm

FOX

Arizona Cardinals

3

Sept. 22

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Kansas City Chiefs

4

Sept. 29

1:00 pm

CBS

Cleveland Browns

5

Oct. 6

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Pittsburgh Steelers

6

Oct. 13

1:00 pm

CBS

Cincinnati Bengals

7

Oct. 20

4:25 pm

FOX

@ Seattle Seahawks

Bye

9

Nov. 3

8:20 pm

NBC

New England Patriots

10

No. 10

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Cincinnati Bengals

11

Nov. 17

1:00 pm

CBS

Houston Texans

12

Nov. 25

8:15 pm

ESPN

@ Los Angeles Rams

13

Dec. 1

1:00 pm

FOX

San Francisco 49ers

14

Dec. 8

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Buffalo Bills

15

Dec. 12

8:20 pm

FOX

New York Jets

16

Dec. 22

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Cleveland Browns

17

Dec. 29

1:00 pm

CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers

 

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh meets with players during a joint NFL football practice with the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

  • QB: Lamar Jackson
  • RB: Mark Ingram
  • DT: Brandon Williams
  • S: Earl Thomas

RAVENS DRAFT PICKS

Washington Redskins running back Byron Marshall (34) carries the ball despite pressure from Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson (45) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

  • Round 1, Pick 25: Marquise Brown, WR
  • Round 3, Pick 85: Jaylon Ferguson, LB
  • Round 3, Pick 93: Miles Boykin, WR
  • Round 4, Pick 113: Justice Hill, RB
  • Round 4, Pick 123, Ben Powers, G
  • Round 4, Pick 127: Iman Marshall, CB
  • Round 5, Pick 160, Daylon Mack, DT
  • Round 6, Pick 197: Trace McSorley, QB

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.