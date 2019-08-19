Baltimore Ravens 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

The Baltimore Ravens finished first in the AFC North last season, becoming one of the more unlikely teams to make the playoffs.

However, getting back there is going to be a tough challenge considering that the formerly down-and-out Cleveland Browns are poised to make a run for the division crown. The Ravens will also have to deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals in hopes of getting back to the playoffs.

Things are a little bit easier for Baltimore in some respects. The team doesn’t have a quarterback controversy now that Lamar Jackson is solidified as the starter. The team also added running back Mark Ingram in the offseason to become the starter at that position.

The Ravens added Earl Thomas to the secondary that already includes Marlon Humphrey, Tony Jefferson, and Jimmy Smith.

Baltimore’s 2019 season kicks off against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 8.

Read below for more about the Ravens heading into the upcoming season.

2019 SCHEDULE

Week Date Time (ET) Channel Opponent 1 Sept. 8 1:00 pm CBS Miami Dolphins 2 Sept. 15 1:00 pm FOX Arizona Cardinals 3 Sept. 22 1:00 pm CBS @ Kansas City Chiefs 4 Sept. 29 1:00 pm CBS Cleveland Browns 5 Oct. 6 1:00 pm CBS @ Pittsburgh Steelers 6 Oct. 13 1:00 pm CBS Cincinnati Bengals 7 Oct. 20 4:25 pm FOX @ Seattle Seahawks 8 Bye 9 Nov. 3 8:20 pm NBC New England Patriots 10 No. 10 1:00 pm CBS @ Cincinnati Bengals 11 Nov. 17 1:00 pm CBS Houston Texans 12 Nov. 25 8:15 pm ESPN @ Los Angeles Rams 13 Dec. 1 1:00 pm FOX San Francisco 49ers 14 Dec. 8 1:00 pm CBS @ Buffalo Bills 15 Dec. 12 8:20 pm FOX New York Jets 16 Dec. 22 1:00 pm CBS @ Cleveland Browns 17 Dec. 29 1:00 pm CBS Pittsburgh Steelers

PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB: Lamar Jackson

RB: Mark Ingram

DT: Brandon Williams

S: Earl Thomas

RAVENS DRAFT PICKS

Round 1, Pick 25: Marquise Brown, WR

Round 3, Pick 85: Jaylon Ferguson, LB

Round 3, Pick 93: Miles Boykin, WR

Round 4, Pick 113: Justice Hill, RB

Round 4, Pick 123, Ben Powers, G

Round 4, Pick 127: Iman Marshall, CB

Round 5, Pick 160, Daylon Mack, DT

Round 6, Pick 197: Trace McSorley, QB

