Baltimore Ravens 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more
The Baltimore Ravens finished first in the AFC North last season, becoming one of the more unlikely teams to make the playoffs.
However, getting back there is going to be a tough challenge considering that the formerly down-and-out Cleveland Browns are poised to make a run for the division crown. The Ravens will also have to deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals in hopes of getting back to the playoffs.
Things are a little bit easier for Baltimore in some respects. The team doesn’t have a quarterback controversy now that Lamar Jackson is solidified as the starter. The team also added running back Mark Ingram in the offseason to become the starter at that position.
The Ravens added Earl Thomas to the secondary that already includes Marlon Humphrey, Tony Jefferson, and Jimmy Smith.
Baltimore’s 2019 season kicks off against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 8.
Read below for more about the Ravens heading into the upcoming season.
--
2019 SCHEDULE
|
Week
|
Date
|
Time (ET)
|
Channel
|
Opponent
|
1
|
Sept. 8
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
Miami Dolphins
|
2
|
Sept. 15
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
Arizona Cardinals
|
3
|
Sept. 22
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
@ Kansas City Chiefs
|
4
|
Sept. 29
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
Cleveland Browns
|
5
|
Oct. 6
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
@ Pittsburgh Steelers
|
6
|
Oct. 13
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
7
|
Oct. 20
|
4:25 pm
|
FOX
|
@ Seattle Seahawks
|
8
|
|
|
|
Bye
|
9
|
Nov. 3
|
8:20 pm
|
NBC
|
New England Patriots
|
10
|
No. 10
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
@ Cincinnati Bengals
|
11
|
Nov. 17
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
Houston Texans
|
12
|
Nov. 25
|
8:15 pm
|
ESPN
|
@ Los Angeles Rams
|
13
|
Dec. 1
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
14
|
Dec. 8
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
@ Buffalo Bills
|
15
|
Dec. 12
|
8:20 pm
|
FOX
|
New York Jets
|
16
|
Dec. 22
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
@ Cleveland Browns
|
17
|
Dec. 29
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
--
PLAYERS TO WATCH
- QB: Lamar Jackson
- RB: Mark Ingram
- DT: Brandon Williams
- S: Earl Thomas
--
RAVENS DRAFT PICKS
- Round 1, Pick 25: Marquise Brown, WR
- Round 3, Pick 85: Jaylon Ferguson, LB
- Round 3, Pick 93: Miles Boykin, WR
- Round 4, Pick 113: Justice Hill, RB
- Round 4, Pick 123, Ben Powers, G
- Round 4, Pick 127: Iman Marshall, CB
- Round 5, Pick 160, Daylon Mack, DT
- Round 6, Pick 197: Trace McSorley, QB
--
