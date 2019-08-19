Expand / Collapse search
2019 NFL Season Outlook
Kansas City Chiefs 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Can Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs get to the Super Bowl this time?

That’s the big question for the Chiefs heading into the 2019 season. The team got very close to defeating the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game but faltered in overtime. The time is now for the Chiefs to take it a step further this season.

Mahomes still has his go-to targets in Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Travis Kelce. With Hill in the clear after being accused of domestic violence and child abuse, Kansas City will not have any looming suspensions hovering over them as they begin the new season.

Kansas City did take a hit at running back after releasing Kareem Hunt last season following an investigation into a hotel incident in which he appeared to strike a woman. Kansas City will now rely on Damian Williams to take a majority of the carries – at least at the start of the season.

Kansas City added Tyrann Mathieu and Frank Clark in the offseason and let Eric Berry and Justin Houston go. It will be interesting to see how big of a factor the new additions are on their defense.

The Chiefs are the favorites to win the AFC West again and are a perennial Super Bowl contender. A lot is riding on them this season.

Read below for more about the Chiefs heading into the 2019 season.

2019 SCHEDULE

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Week

Date

Time (ET)

Channel

Opponent

1

Sept. 8

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Jacksonville Jaguars

2

Sept. 15

4:05 pm

CBS

@ Oakland Raiders

3

Sept. 22

1:00 pm

CBS

Baltimore Ravens

4

Sept. 29

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Detroit Lions

5

Oct. 6

8:20 pm

NBC

Indianapolis Colts

6

Oct. 13

1:00 pm

CBS

Houston Texans

7

Oct. 17

8:20 pm

FOX/NFL

@ Denver Broncos

8

Oct. 27

8:20 pm

NBC

Green Bay Packers

9

Nov. 3

1:00 pm

FOX

Minnesota Vikings

10

Nov. 10

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Tennessee Titans

11

Nov. 18

8:15 pm

ESPN

@ Los Angeles Chargers

12

 

 

 

Bye

13

Dec. 1

1:00 pm

CBS

Oakland Raiders

14

Dec. 8

4:25 pm

CBS

@ New England Patriots

15

Dec. 15

1:00 pm

CBS

Denver Broncos

16

Dec. 22

8:20 pm

NBC

@ Chicago Bears

17

Dec. 29

1:00 pm

CBS

Los Angeles Chargers

 

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a touchdown pass to running back Damien Williams during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a touchdown pass to running back Damien Williams during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

  • QB: Patrick Mahomes
  • WR: Tyreek Hill
  • TE: Travis Kelce
  • DE: Frank Clark
  • S: Tyrann Mathieu

CHIEFS DRAFT PICKS

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Juan Thornhill (22) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Juan Thornhill (22) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

  • Round 2, Pick 56: Mecole Hardman, WR
  • Round 2, Pick 63: Juan Thornhill, S
  • Round 3, Pick 84: Khalen Saunders, DT
  • Round 6, Pick 201: Rashad Fenton, CB
  • Round 6, Pick 214: Darwin Thompson, RB
  • Round 7, Pick 216: Nick Allegretti, G

