Kansas City Chiefs 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

Can Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs get to the Super Bowl this time?

That’s the big question for the Chiefs heading into the 2019 season. The team got very close to defeating the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game but faltered in overtime. The time is now for the Chiefs to take it a step further this season.

Mahomes still has his go-to targets in Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Travis Kelce. With Hill in the clear after being accused of domestic violence and child abuse, Kansas City will not have any looming suspensions hovering over them as they begin the new season.

Kansas City did take a hit at running back after releasing Kareem Hunt last season following an investigation into a hotel incident in which he appeared to strike a woman. Kansas City will now rely on Damian Williams to take a majority of the carries – at least at the start of the season.

Kansas City added Tyrann Mathieu and Frank Clark in the offseason and let Eric Berry and Justin Houston go. It will be interesting to see how big of a factor the new additions are on their defense.

The Chiefs are the favorites to win the AFC West again and are a perennial Super Bowl contender. A lot is riding on them this season.

2019 SCHEDULE

Week Date Time (ET) Channel Opponent 1 Sept. 8 1:00 pm CBS @ Jacksonville Jaguars 2 Sept. 15 4:05 pm CBS @ Oakland Raiders 3 Sept. 22 1:00 pm CBS Baltimore Ravens 4 Sept. 29 1:00 pm FOX @ Detroit Lions 5 Oct. 6 8:20 pm NBC Indianapolis Colts 6 Oct. 13 1:00 pm CBS Houston Texans 7 Oct. 17 8:20 pm FOX/NFL @ Denver Broncos 8 Oct. 27 8:20 pm NBC Green Bay Packers 9 Nov. 3 1:00 pm FOX Minnesota Vikings 10 Nov. 10 1:00 pm CBS @ Tennessee Titans 11 Nov. 18 8:15 pm ESPN @ Los Angeles Chargers 12 Bye 13 Dec. 1 1:00 pm CBS Oakland Raiders 14 Dec. 8 4:25 pm CBS @ New England Patriots 15 Dec. 15 1:00 pm CBS Denver Broncos 16 Dec. 22 8:20 pm NBC @ Chicago Bears 17 Dec. 29 1:00 pm CBS Los Angeles Chargers

PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB: Patrick Mahomes

WR: Tyreek Hill

TE: Travis Kelce

DE: Frank Clark

S: Tyrann Mathieu

CHIEFS DRAFT PICKS

Round 2, Pick 56: Mecole Hardman, WR

Round 2, Pick 63: Juan Thornhill, S

Round 3, Pick 84: Khalen Saunders, DT

Round 6, Pick 201: Rashad Fenton, CB

Round 6, Pick 214: Darwin Thompson, RB

Round 7, Pick 216: Nick Allegretti, G

