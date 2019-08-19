Expand / Collapse search
2019 NFL Season Outlook
Miami Dolphins 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
The Miami Dolphins are in the middle of an interesting transition in their first season under coach Brian Flores.

Miami traded for Josh Rosen in the offseason and brought in quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to compete for the starting job. The veteran Fitzpatrick won the job over the second-year pro, Rosen, marking the first interesting tidbit of the Dolphins’ offseason.

The team also made Xavien Howard, the highest-paid cornerback when they signed him to a deal worth $75.5 million. Howard made his first Pro Bowl last season.

The next bit of drama came as Kenny Stills criticized owner Stephen Ross for being a part of the NFL Players’ Coalition and holding a fundraiser for President Trump. Ross later stepped down from the group and after locker room drama involving Stills, he was traded to the Houston Texans along with offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil.

While the Dolphins received a slew of draft-pick compensation in the deal for Stills and Tunsil, it puts into perspective what the Dolphins are doing this season. Miami has been accused before the season even begins of tanking to get the top draft pick.

Miami has an OK defense with Howard, Reshad Jones and Minkah Fitzpatrick in the secondary, but the offense will need a receiver like DeVante Parker or Albert Wilson to really exceed expectations if the team really wants to at least compete for a wildcard in the AFC.

Read on for more about the Dolphins heading into the 2019 season.

2019 SCHEDULE

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores takes questions from members of the media during preseason NFL football practice on Aug. 25, 2019, in Davie, Fla. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP)

Week

Date

Time (ET)

Channel

Opponent

1

Sept. 8

1:00 pm

CBS

Baltimore Ravens

2

Sept. 15

1:00 pm

CBS

New England Patriots

3

Sept. 22

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Dallas Cowboys

4

Sept. 29

1:00 pm

CBS

Los Angeles Chargers

5

 

 

 

Bye

6

Oct. 13

1:00 pm

FOX

Washington Redskins

7

Oct. 20

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Buffalo Bills

8

Oct. 28

8:15 pm

ESPN

@ Pittsburgh Steelers

9

Nov. 3

1:00 pm

CBS

New York Jets

10

Nov. 10

4:05 pm

CBS

@ Indianapolis Colts

11

Nov. 17

1:00 pm

CBS

Buffalo Bills

12

Nov. 24

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Cleveland Browns

13

Dec. 1

1:00 pm

FOX

Philadelphia Eagles

14

Dec. 8

1:00 pm

FOX

@ New York Jets

15

Dec. 15

1:00 pm

CBS

@ New York Giants

16

Dec. 22

1:00 pm

CBS

Cincinnati Bengals

17

Dec. 29

1:00 pm

CBS

@ New England Patriots

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Miami Dolphins defensive back Xavien Howard (25) looks to defend against Houston Texans' DeAndre Hopkins during a 2018 NFL football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)

  • QB: Ryan Fitzpatrick
  • RB: Kenyan Drake
  • DE: Charles Harris
  • CB: Xavien Howard
  • CB: Minkah Fitzpatrick

DOLPHINS DRAFT PICKS

Miami Dolphins cornerback Eric Rowe (21), safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (97) celebrate an interception during the first half of an NFL football preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 22, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

  • Round 1, Pick 13: Christian Wilkins, DT
  • Round 3, Pick 78: Michael Delter, G
  • Round 5, Pick 151: Andrew Van Ginkel, LB
  • Round 6, Pick 202: Isaiah Prince, T
  • Round 7, Pick 233: Chandler Cox, FB
  • Round 7, Pick 234: Myles Gaskin, RB

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.