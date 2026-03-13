Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

The World Cup

Iran soccer team says 'no one can exclude' squad from 2026 World Cup amid participation doubts

Trump said the team 'is welcome' but added that participation may not be 'appropriate'

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Iranian men’s national soccer team has pushed back on speculation over the team’s status for the 2026 World Cup, which is largely taking place in the U.S., releasing a statement Thursday saying that "no one can exclude" the squad from competing. 

The statement posted on social media follows remarks from Iran’s sports minister casting doubt on the team’s participation, and President Donald Trump's earlier remarks that the team would be welcome to compete but that it might not be "appropriate" as the conflict in the Middle East continues. 

Iran celebrates goal

Mehdi Taremi of Iran celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group A game between Iran and Uzbekistan at Azadi Stadium on March 25, 2025 in Tehran, Iran. (Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu)

"The World Cup is a historic and international event, and its governing body is FIFA — not any individual country. Iran’s national team, with strength and a series of decisive victories achieved by the brave sons of Iran, was among the first teams to qualify for this major tournament," the statement posted to Instagram Stories read. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Certainly, no one can exclude Iran’s national team from the World Cup; the only country that could be excluded is one that merely carries the title of ‘host’ yet lacks the ability to provide security for the teams participating in this global event."

Iran is scheduled to play in Inglewood, California, against New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21 before finishing group play against Egypt in Seattle on June 26. The U.S. is hosting the tournament with Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Trump was indifferent last week when asked about Iran’s participation in the World Cup, telling Politico, "I really don’t care." 

Trump talks to Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and President Donald Trump arrive on the red carpet ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Dec. 5, 2025. (Brian Snyder/Reuters via Imagn Images)

TRUMP SAYS IRAN’S WORLD CUP PARTICIPATION MAY NOT BE ‘APPROPRIATE,’ WHILE ADDING MEN’S TEAM IS STILL ‘WELCOME’

But earlier this week, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Trump "reiterated" to him in their recent talks that Iran’s soccer team would be "welcome to compete" in the U.S. 

"We also spoke about the current situation in Iran, and the fact that the Iranian team has qualified to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026. During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States," Infantino said in a post shared on Instagram. 

 "We all need an event like the FIFA World Cup to bring people together now more than ever, and I sincerely thank the President of the United States for his support, as it shows once again that Football Unites the World."

Iran’s sports minister claimed later that a squad could not be sent to the World Cup. 

Iran soccer team celebrates

Players of Iran celebrate after the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group A game between Iran and Uzbekistan at Azadi Stadium on March 25, 2025 in Tehran, Iran. Iran's national football team celebrated after securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a 2-2 draw against Uzbekistan. (Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Considering that this corrupt regime has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup," ​​Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali told state television, via Reuters.

Trump doubled down in a Truth Social post on Thursday that Iran would be "welcome" to compete in the World Cup, but added, "I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety." 

Iran qualified for its fourth straight World Cup as the 20th-ranked team in the world by FIFA. The Iranian federation was unable to attend meetings in Atlanta last week to help teams prepare for the 48-nation tournament but is due to attend FIFA's annual congress in Canada next month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue