2019 NFL Season Outlook
Published

Carolina Panthers 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Carolina Panthers are bound to have an interesting season, especially if star quarterback Cam Newton isn’t completely healthy.

If Newton isn’t ready to go for the first week of the season, Carolina will have to either turn to Kyle Allen or rookie Will Grier. It would not be the best way to start off the year.

However, there are some positives heading into the new season: Christian McCaffrey is looking to capitalize on a fantastic 2018 campaign, while the team added Chris Hogan to their wide receiving core. The team also has a solid defense to really hold things together if the offense isn’t running like a well-oiled machine right away.

The Panthers signed Gerald McCoy, Bruce Irvin and Ross Cockrell in the offseason to add to the defense. The team will also have a full season of Eric Reid in the secondary. Things don’t necessarily have to go awry should someone like Newton be out for the first couple of games.

The Panthers start their season on Sept. 8 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Read below for more about the Panthers heading into the 2019 season.

2019 SCHEDULE

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera looks on during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Week

Date

Time (ET)

Channel

Opponent

1

Sept. 8

1:00 pm

FOX

Los Angeles Rams

2

Sept. 12

8:20 pm

NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3

Sept. 22

4:05 pm

FOX

@ Arizona Cardinals

4

Sept. 29

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Houston Texans

5

Oct. 6

1:00 pm

CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars

6

Oct. 13

9:30 am

NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (UK)

7

 

 

 

Bye

8

Oct. 27

4:05 pm

FOX

@ San Francisco 49ers

9

Nov. 3

1:00 pm

CBS

Tennessee Titans

10

Nov. 10

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Green Bay Packers

11

Nov. 17

1:00 pm

FOX

Atlanta Falcons

12

Nov. 24

1:00 pm

FOX

@ New Orleans Saints

13

Dec. 1

1:00 pm

CBS

Washington Redskins

14

Dec. 8

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Atlanta Falcons

15

Dec. 15

1:00 pm

FOX

Seattle Seahawks

16

Dec. 22

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Indianapolis Colts

17

Dec. 29

1:00 pm

FOX

New Orleans Saints

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton jokes with a player during an NFL football training camp with the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 13, 2019, in Spartanburg, S.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

  • QB: Cam Newton
  • QB: Kyle Allen
  • RB: Christian McCaffrey
  • DE: Gerald McCoy
  • LB: Luke Kuechkly
  • S: Eric Reid

 

PANTHERS DRAFT PICKS

Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier (3) drops back to pass against the New England Patriots in the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

  • Round 1, Pick 16: Brian Burns, LB/DE
  • Round 2, Pick 37: Greg Little, T
  • Round 3, Pick 100: Will Grier, QB
  • Round 4, Pick 115: Christian Miller, LB/DE
  • Round 5, Pick 154: Jordan Scarlett, RB
  • Round 6, Pick 212: Dennis Daley, T
  • Round 7, Pick 237: Terry Godwin, WR

