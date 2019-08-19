Expand / Collapse search
2019 NFL Season Outlook
Houston Texans 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
The Houston Texans, on paper, should be able to control their own destiny when it comes to winning the AFC South.

They have a star quarterback in DeShaun Watson. They have a star wide receiver in DeAndre Hopkins. They have a star defensive end in J.J. Watt.

With those guys and complementary players like Will Fuller V, Duke Johnson, Bradley Roby, and Johnathan Joseph, Houston should be on their way to another division title.

A late offseason trade also made the Texans a bit better. The team acquired offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills from the Miami Dolphins for a package of picks. While Houston will be criticized for giving up so much, Houston's trade adds a layer of protection for their franchise quarterback.

Houston also unloaded Jadeveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks. The trade hurts the defense a ton, but if the rusher wasn't going to sign a contract with the team it was better for them to trade him now rather than wasting time trying to convince him to stay.

Houston is a favorite to win the division and it should be easily done without having to deal with the pesky Andrew Luck on the rival Indianapolis Colts for the foreseeable future.

Read below for more about the Texans heading into the 2019 season.

2019 SCHEDULE

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien watches play against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien watches play against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Week

Date

Time (ET)

Channel

Opponent

1

Sept. 9

7:10 pm

ESPN

@ New Orleans Saints

2

Sept. 15

1:00 pm

CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars

3

Sept. 22

4:25 pm

CBS

@ Los Angeles Chargers

4

Sept. 29

1:00 pm

FOX

Carolina Panthers

5

Oct. 6

1:00 pm

FOX

Atlanta Falcons

6

Oct. 13

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Kansas City Chiefs

7

Oct. 20

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Indianapolis Colts

8

Oct. 27

1:00 pm

CBS

Oakland Raiders

9

Nov. 3

9:30 am

NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars (UK)

10

 

 

 

Bye

11

Nov. 17

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Baltimore Ravens

12

Nov. 21

8:20 pm

FOX/NFL

Indianapolis Colts

13

Dec. 1

8:20 pm

NBC

New England Patriots

14

Dec. 8

1:00 pm

CBS

Denver Broncos

15

Dec. 15

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Tennessee Titans

16

TBD

TBD

TBD

@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

17

Dec. 29

1:00 pm

CBS

Tennessee Titans

 

PLAYERS TO WATCH

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, Houston Texans' J.J. Watt rushes during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. Defending AFC South champ Houston has Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins along with J.J. Watt back healthy and in his prime. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, Houston Texans' J.J. Watt rushes during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. Defending AFC South champ Houston has Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins along with J.J. Watt back healthy and in his prime. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)

  • QB: DeShaun Watson
  • RB: Duke Johnson
  • WR: DeAndre Hopkins
  • WR: Will Fuller V
  • DE: J.J. Watt
  • CB: Bradley Roby
  • S: Tashaun Gipson Sr.

TEXANS DRAFT PICKS

Houston Texans defensive back Jermaine Ponder (42) celebrates with Austin Exford (47) and Xavier Crawford (28) after intercepting a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Houston Texans defensive back Jermaine Ponder (42) celebrates with Austin Exford (47) and Xavier Crawford (28) after intercepting a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

  • Round 1, Pick 23: Tytus Howard, T
  • Round 2, Pick 55: Max Scharping, T
  • Round 3, Pick 86: Kahale Warring, TE
  • Round 6, Pick 195: Xavier Crawford, CB
  • Round 6, Pick 220: Cullen Gillaspia, FB

RECENT STORIES

