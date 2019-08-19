Houston Texans 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

The Houston Texans, on paper, should be able to control their own destiny when it comes to winning the AFC South.

They have a star quarterback in DeShaun Watson. They have a star wide receiver in DeAndre Hopkins. They have a star defensive end in J.J. Watt.

With those guys and complementary players like Will Fuller V, Duke Johnson, Bradley Roby, and Johnathan Joseph, Houston should be on their way to another division title.

A late offseason trade also made the Texans a bit better. The team acquired offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills from the Miami Dolphins for a package of picks. While Houston will be criticized for giving up so much, Houston's trade adds a layer of protection for their franchise quarterback.

Houston also unloaded Jadeveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks. The trade hurts the defense a ton, but if the rusher wasn't going to sign a contract with the team it was better for them to trade him now rather than wasting time trying to convince him to stay.

Houston is a favorite to win the division and it should be easily done without having to deal with the pesky Andrew Luck on the rival Indianapolis Colts for the foreseeable future.

Read below for more about the Texans heading into the 2019 season.

2019 SCHEDULE

Week Date Time (ET) Channel Opponent 1 Sept. 9 7:10 pm ESPN @ New Orleans Saints 2 Sept. 15 1:00 pm CBS Jacksonville Jaguars 3 Sept. 22 4:25 pm CBS @ Los Angeles Chargers 4 Sept. 29 1:00 pm FOX Carolina Panthers 5 Oct. 6 1:00 pm FOX Atlanta Falcons 6 Oct. 13 1:00 pm CBS @ Kansas City Chiefs 7 Oct. 20 1:00 pm CBS @ Indianapolis Colts 8 Oct. 27 1:00 pm CBS Oakland Raiders 9 Nov. 3 9:30 am NFL Jacksonville Jaguars (UK) 10 Bye 11 Nov. 17 1:00 pm CBS @ Baltimore Ravens 12 Nov. 21 8:20 pm FOX/NFL Indianapolis Colts 13 Dec. 1 8:20 pm NBC New England Patriots 14 Dec. 8 1:00 pm CBS Denver Broncos 15 Dec. 15 1:00 pm CBS @ Tennessee Titans 16 TBD TBD TBD @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17 Dec. 29 1:00 pm CBS Tennessee Titans

PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB: DeShaun Watson

RB: Duke Johnson

WR: DeAndre Hopkins

WR: Will Fuller V

DE: J.J. Watt

CB: Bradley Roby

S: Tashaun Gipson Sr.

TEXANS DRAFT PICKS

Round 1, Pick 23: Tytus Howard, T

Round 2, Pick 55: Max Scharping, T

Round 3, Pick 86: Kahale Warring, TE

Round 6, Pick 195: Xavier Crawford, CB

Round 6, Pick 220: Cullen Gillaspia, FB

