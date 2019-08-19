New Orleans Saints 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

The New Orleans Saints' chances of making the Super Bowl last season were arguably ruined by one blown pass interference call. The Saints definitely have a chip on their shoulder because of that play going into the 2019 season.

Drew Brees comes into the season with his primary target Michael Thomas ready to go and with a new contract under his belt. Alvin Kamara is one of the top running backs in the league.

There is scrutiny over how Brees, now 40, will be able to perform this season. In 15 games last season, he recorded 32 touchdown passes and 3,992 passing yards. It was the first time he’s recorded under 4,000 passing yards since 2005.

The Saints come into the season with one of the best defenses in the league. Sheldon Raskins, Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis all return as part of the team’s dominant front seven that will be sure to create problems for opposing offenses.

Read below for more about the Saints heading into the 2019 season.

2019 SCHEDULE

Week Date Time (ET) Channel Opponent 1 Sept. 9 7:10 pm ESPN Houston Texans 2 Sept. 15 4:25 pm FOX @ Los Angeles Rams 3 Sept. 22 4:25 pm CBS @ Seattle Seahawks 4 Sept. 29 8:20 pm NBC Dallas Cowboys 5 Oct. 6 1:00 pm FOX Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6 Oct. 13 1:00 pm CBS @ Jacksonville Jaguars 7 Oct. 20 4:25 pm FOX @ Chicago Bears 8 Oct. 27 1:00 pm CBS Arizona Cardinals 9 Bye 10 Nov. 10 1:00 pm FOX Atlanta Falcons 11 Nov. 17 1:00 pm FOX @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12 Nov. 24 1:00 pm FOX Carolina Panthers 13 Nov. 28 8:20 pm NBC @ Atlanta Falcons 14 Dec. 8 1:00 pm FOX San Francisco 49ers 15 Dec. 16 8:15 pm ESPN Indianapolis Colts 16 Dec. 22 1:00 pm FOX @ Tennessee Titans 17 Dec. 29 1:00 pm FOX @ Carolina Panthers

PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB: Drew Brees

RB: Alvin Kamara

WR: Michael Thomas

DT: Sheldon Raskins

DE: Cameron Jordan

LB: Demario Davis

CB: Marshon Lattimore

SAINTS DRAFT PICKS

Round 2, Pick 48: Erik McCoy, OL

Round 4, Pick 105: C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S

Round 6, Pick 177: Saquan Hampton, S

Round 7, Pick 231: Alize Mack, TE

Round 7, Pick 244: Kaden Elliss, LB

