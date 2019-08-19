Expand / Collapse search
2019 NFL Season Outlook
New Orleans Saints 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

Ryan Gaydos
The New Orleans Saints' chances of making the Super Bowl last season were arguably ruined by one blown pass interference call. The Saints definitely have a chip on their shoulder because of that play going into the 2019 season.

Drew Brees comes into the season with his primary target Michael Thomas ready to go and with a new contract under his belt. Alvin Kamara is one of the top running backs in the league.

There is scrutiny over how Brees, now 40, will be able to perform this season. In 15 games last season, he recorded 32 touchdown passes and 3,992 passing yards. It was the first time he’s recorded under 4,000 passing yards since 2005.

The Saints come into the season with one of the best defenses in the league. Sheldon Raskins, Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis all return as part of the team’s dominant front seven that will be sure to create problems for opposing offenses.

Read below for more about the Saints heading into the 2019 season.

2019 SCHEDULE

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton looks at his team as players warm up for a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Week

Date

Time (ET)

Channel

Opponent

1

Sept. 9

7:10 pm

ESPN

Houston Texans

2

Sept. 15

4:25 pm

FOX

@ Los Angeles Rams

3

Sept. 22

4:25 pm

CBS

@ Seattle Seahawks

4

Sept. 29

8:20 pm

NBC

Dallas Cowboys

5

Oct. 6

1:00 pm

FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6

Oct. 13

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Jacksonville Jaguars

7

Oct. 20

4:25 pm

FOX

@ Chicago Bears

8

Oct. 27

1:00 pm

CBS

Arizona Cardinals

Bye

10

Nov. 10

1:00 pm

FOX

Atlanta Falcons

11

Nov. 17

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

12

Nov. 24

1:00 pm

FOX

Carolina Panthers

13

Nov. 28

8:20 pm

NBC

@ Atlanta Falcons

14

Dec. 8

1:00 pm

FOX

San Francisco 49ers

15

Dec. 16

8:15 pm

ESPN

Indianapolis Colts

16

Dec. 22

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Tennessee Titans

17

Dec. 29

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Carolina Panthers

PLAYERS TO WATCH

In this Dec. 23, 2018, file photo, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees reacts after a touchdown carry by running back Alvin Kamara, not pictured, in the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

  • QB: Drew Brees
  • RB: Alvin Kamara
  • WR: Michael Thomas
  • DT: Sheldon Raskins
  • DE: Cameron Jordan
  • LB: Demario Davis
  • CB: Marshon Lattimore

SAINTS DRAFT PICKS

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks to an official during the first half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins in New Orleans, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

  • Round 2, Pick 48: Erik McCoy, OL
  • Round 4, Pick 105: C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S
  • Round 6, Pick 177: Saquan Hampton, S
  • Round 7, Pick 231: Alize Mack, TE
  • Round 7, Pick 244: Kaden Elliss, LB

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.