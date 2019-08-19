Expand / Collapse search
2019 NFL Season Outlook
San Francisco 49ers 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The San Francisco 49ers’ first full season with Jimmy Garoppolo under center was disappointing, to say the least. Garoppolo tore his ACL in the middle of the season and the team finished with the second-worst record in the NFL.

There was a positive to take away from last season: the emergence of tight end George Kittle, who will likely become Garoppolo’s top target during the 2019 season. Kittle had more than 1,000 yards and five touchdown catches in his first season at the Niners’ starting tight end.

Marquise Goodwin and Dante Pettis also return to the team’s wide receiving core.

San Francisco would have hoped to have their top draft pick Nick Bosa on the defensive line to start the season but an ankle sprain has at least put things into question for him heading into Week 1.

The Niners added Dee Ford in the offseason from the Kansas City Chiefs. Ford forced seven fumbles and recorded 13 sacks in 2018.

The NFC West is going to be a tough division to win. But a six-win season for San Francisco would be a major improvement considering how disastrous last season was.

Read below for more about the 49ers heading into the 2019 season.

2019 SCHEDULE

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan watches during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throws a pass on Aug. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

  • QB: Jimmy Garoppolo
  • WR: Marquise Goodwin
  • TE: George Kittle
  • DE: Dee Ford
  • DE: Nick Bosa
  • CB: Richard Sherman

 

49ERS DRAFT PICKS

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, rear, tackles Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Cardale Jones during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

  1. Round 1, Pick 2: Nick Bosa, DL
  2. Round 2, Pick 36: Deebo Samuel, WR
  3. Round 3, Pick 67: Jalen Hurd, WR
  4. Round 4, Pick 110: Mitch Wishnowsky, P
  5. Round 5, Pick 148: Dre Greenlaw, LB
  6. Round 6, Pick 176: Kaden Smith, TE
  7. Round 6, Pick 183: Justin Skule, T
  8. Round 6, Pick 198: Tim Harris, CB

 

