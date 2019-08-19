Chicago Bears 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more
The Chicago Bears may have had the most surprising 2018 season with an NFC North division title. The team was a couple of field goals away from going further in the playoffs.
Chicago still has a top-notch defense led by Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and Roquan Smith. The Bears had a top 10 defense in the league last season and will likely have a defense that will terrorize opposing offenses.
Mitchell Trubisky is expected to take a giant leap forward to really help the other side of the ball. Chicago was top 10 in points but 21st in yards. The team is bringing back wide receivers Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller as well as running back Tarik Cohen.
The Bears are Super Bowl contenders as it is, but a step forward for the offense makes them even more dangerous.
Chicago begins its season against the Green Bay Packers on the first night of the season on Sept. 5.
Read below for more about the Bears heading into the 2019 season.
2019 SCHEDULE
|
Week
|
Date
|
Time (ET)
|
Channel
|
Opponent
|
1
|
Sept. 5
|
8:20 pm
|
NBC
|
Green Bay Packers
|
2
|
Sept. 15
|
4:25 pm
|
FOX
|
@ Denver Broncos
|
3
|
Sept. 23
|
8:15 pm
|
ESPN
|
@ Washington Redskins
|
4
|
Sept. 29
|
4:25 pm
|
CBS
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
5
|
Oct. 6
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
@ Oakland Raiders
|
6
|
|
|
|
Bye
|
7
|
Oct. 20
|
4:25 pm
|
FOX
|
New Orleans Saints
|
8
|
Oct. 27
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
Los Angeles Chargers
|
9
|
Nov. 3
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
@ Philadelphia Eagles
|
10
|
Nov. 10
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
Detroit Lions
|
11
|
Nov. 17
|
8:20 pm
|
NBC
|
@ Los Angeles Rams
|
12
|
Nov. 24
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
New York Giants
|
13
|
Nov. 28
|
12:30 pm
|
FOX
|
@ Detroit Lions
|
14
|
Dec. 5
|
8:20 pm
|
FOX/NFL
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
15
|
Dec. 15
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
@ Green Bay Packers
|
16
|
Dec. 22
|
8:20 pm
|
NBC
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
17
|
Dec. 29
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
@ Minnesota Vikings
PLAYERS TO WATCH
- QB: Mitchell Trubisky
- WR: Allen Robinson
- OL: Kyle Long
- DE: Akiem Hicks
- LB: Khalil Mack
- LB: Roquan Smith
BEARS DRAFT PICKS
- Round 3, Pick 79: David Montgomery, RB
- Round 4, Pick 126: Riley Ridley, WR
- Round 6, Pick 205: Duke Shelley, CB
- Round 7, Pick 222: Kerrith Whyte Jr., RB
- Round 7, Pick 238: Stephen Denmark, CB
