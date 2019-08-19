Chicago Bears 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

The Chicago Bears may have had the most surprising 2018 season with an NFC North division title. The team was a couple of field goals away from going further in the playoffs.

Chicago still has a top-notch defense led by Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and Roquan Smith. The Bears had a top 10 defense in the league last season and will likely have a defense that will terrorize opposing offenses.

Mitchell Trubisky is expected to take a giant leap forward to really help the other side of the ball. Chicago was top 10 in points but 21st in yards. The team is bringing back wide receivers Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller as well as running back Tarik Cohen.

The Bears are Super Bowl contenders as it is, but a step forward for the offense makes them even more dangerous.

Chicago begins its season against the Green Bay Packers on the first night of the season on Sept. 5.

Read below for more about the Bears heading into the 2019 season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

2019 SCHEDULE

Week Date Time (ET) Channel Opponent 1 Sept. 5 8:20 pm NBC Green Bay Packers 2 Sept. 15 4:25 pm FOX @ Denver Broncos 3 Sept. 23 8:15 pm ESPN @ Washington Redskins 4 Sept. 29 4:25 pm CBS Minnesota Vikings 5 Oct. 6 1:00 pm FOX @ Oakland Raiders 6 Bye 7 Oct. 20 4:25 pm FOX New Orleans Saints 8 Oct. 27 1:00 pm FOX Los Angeles Chargers 9 Nov. 3 1:00 pm FOX @ Philadelphia Eagles 10 Nov. 10 1:00 pm CBS Detroit Lions 11 Nov. 17 8:20 pm NBC @ Los Angeles Rams 12 Nov. 24 1:00 pm FOX New York Giants 13 Nov. 28 12:30 pm FOX @ Detroit Lions 14 Dec. 5 8:20 pm FOX/NFL Dallas Cowboys 15 Dec. 15 1:00 pm FOX @ Green Bay Packers 16 Dec. 22 8:20 pm NBC Kansas City Chiefs 17 Dec. 29 1:00 pm FOX @ Minnesota Vikings

PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB: Mitchell Trubisky

WR: Allen Robinson

OL: Kyle Long

DE: Akiem Hicks

LB: Khalil Mack

LB: Roquan Smith

BEARS DRAFT PICKS

Round 3, Pick 79: David Montgomery, RB

Round 4, Pick 126: Riley Ridley, WR

Round 6, Pick 205: Duke Shelley, CB

Round 7, Pick 222: Kerrith Whyte Jr., RB

Round 7, Pick 238: Stephen Denmark, CB