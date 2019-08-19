Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

2019 NFL Season Outlook
Published

Chicago Bears 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 5Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 5

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 5 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The Chicago Bears may have had the most surprising 2018 season with an NFC North division title. The team was a couple of field goals away from going further in the playoffs.

Chicago still has a top-notch defense led by Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and Roquan Smith. The Bears had a top 10 defense in the league last season and will likely have a defense that will terrorize opposing offenses.

Mitchell Trubisky is expected to take a giant leap forward to really help the other side of the ball. Chicago was top 10 in points but 21st in yards. The team is bringing back wide receivers Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller as well as running back Tarik Cohen.

The Bears are Super Bowl contenders as it is, but a step forward for the offense makes them even more dangerous.

Chicago begins its season against the Green Bay Packers on the first night of the season on Sept. 5.

Read below for more about the Bears heading into the 2019 season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

2019 SCHEDULE

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy watches the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts, on Aug. 24, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy watches the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts, on Aug. 24, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Week

Date

Time (ET)

Channel

Opponent

1

Sept. 5

8:20 pm

NBC

Green Bay Packers

2

Sept. 15

4:25 pm

FOX

@ Denver Broncos

3

Sept. 23

8:15 pm

ESPN

@ Washington Redskins

4

Sept. 29

4:25 pm

CBS

Minnesota Vikings

5

Oct. 6

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Oakland Raiders

6

 

 

 

Bye

7

Oct. 20

4:25 pm

FOX

New Orleans Saints

8

Oct. 27

1:00 pm

FOX

Los Angeles Chargers

9

Nov. 3

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Philadelphia Eagles

10

Nov. 10

1:00 pm

CBS

Detroit Lions

11

Nov. 17

8:20 pm

NBC

@ Los Angeles Rams

12

Nov. 24

1:00 pm

FOX

New York Giants

13

Nov. 28

12:30 pm

FOX

@ Detroit Lions

14

Dec. 5

8:20 pm

FOX/NFL

Dallas Cowboys

15

Dec. 15

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Green Bay Packers

16

Dec. 22

8:20 pm

NBC

Kansas City Chiefs

17

Dec. 29

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Minnesota Vikings

 

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws a ball as quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone looks on during an NFL football training camp on July 26, 2019, in Bourbonnais, Ill.  (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws a ball as quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone looks on during an NFL football training camp on July 26, 2019, in Bourbonnais, Ill.  (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

  • QB: Mitchell Trubisky
  • WR: Allen Robinson
  • OL: Kyle Long
  • DE: Akiem Hicks
  • LB: Khalil Mack
  • LB: Roquan Smith

BEARS DRAFT PICKS

The Chicago Bears will be celebrating their 100th season. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The Chicago Bears will be celebrating their 100th season. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

  • Round 3, Pick 79: David Montgomery, RB
  • Round 4, Pick 126: Riley Ridley, WR
  • Round 6, Pick 205: Duke Shelley, CB
  • Round 7, Pick 222: Kerrith Whyte Jr., RB
  • Round 7, Pick 238: Stephen Denmark, CB

RECENT STORIES

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.