Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

2019 NFL Season Outlook
Published

Jacksonville Jaguars 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 5Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 5

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 5 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The Jacksonville Jaguars made one of the more splashy moves of the offseason signing quarterback Nick Foles to a contract and getting rid of Blake Bortles after five seasons at the helm.

Foles will get another chance to be a full-time starter as the Jaguars’ quarterback. The team hopes Foles’ magic will help propel them to their second playoff appearance in three seasons.

Jacksonville finished with just five wins last season but the addition of Foles and a healthy Leonard Fournette would give them a chance to do better and at least be competitive during the season.

One of the bigger losses for the Jaguars in the offseason was the announcement made by Telvin Smith that he was going to take the season off. Smith made the decision in May to take 2019 off to get “my world in order.” He made the Pro Bowl for Jacksonville during the 2017 season.

There will be more pressure on rookie Quincy Williams and Leon Jacobs to step up their game defensively during the season.

Read below for more about the Jaguars heading into the 2019 season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

--

2019 SCHEDULE

In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone talks to reporters after an NFL football preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone talks to reporters after an NFL football preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

Week

Date

Time (ET)

Channel

Opponent

1

Sept. 8

1:00 pm

CBS

Kansas City Chiefs

2

Sept. 15

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Houston Texans

3

Sept. 19

8:20 pm

NFL

Tennessee Titans

4

Sept. 29

4:25 pm

CBS

@ Denver Broncos

5

Oct. 6

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Carolina Panthers

6

Oct. 13

1:00 pm

CBS

New Orleans Saints

7

Oct. 20

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Cincinnati Bengals

8

Oct. 27

1:00 pm

CBS

New York Jets

9

Nov. 3

9:30 am

NFL

Houston Texans (UK)

10

 

 

 

Bye

11

Nov. 17

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Indianapolis Colts

12

Nov. 24

4:05 pm

CBS

@ Tennessee Titans

13

Dec. 1

1:00 pm

FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

14

Dec. 8

4:05 pm

FOX

Los Angeles Chargers

15

Dec. 15

4:05 pm

CBS

@ Oakland Raiders

16

Dec. 22

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Atlanta Falcons

17

Dec. 29

1:00 pm

CBS

Indianapolis Colts

 

--

PLAYERS TO WATCH

In this June 12, 2019, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette runs with the ball during an NFL football practice in Jacksonville, Fla. Ultimately, Fournette’s growth will be determined by how he performs on and off the field. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

In this June 12, 2019, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette runs with the ball during an NFL football practice in Jacksonville, Fla. Ultimately, Fournette’s growth will be determined by how he performs on and off the field. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

  • QB: Nick Foles
  • RB: Leonard Fournette
  • WR: Dede Westbrook
  • DE: Yannikc Ngakoue
  • DE: Calais Campbell
  • LB: Myles Jack
  • CB: Jalen Ramsey

--

JAGUARS DRAFT PICKS

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead (30) runs past Atlanta Falcons defensive back Parker Baldwin (43) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead (30) runs past Atlanta Falcons defensive back Parker Baldwin (43) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

  • Round 1, Pick 7: Josh Allen, Rush
  • Round 2: Pick 35: Jawaan Taylor, OL
  • Round 3, Pick 69: Josh Oliver, TE
  • Round 3, Pick 98: Quincy Williams, LB
  • Round 5, Pick 140: Ryquell Armstead, RB
  • Round 6, Pick 178: Gardner Minshew II, QB
  • Round 7, Pick 235: Dontavius Russell, DL

--

RECENT STORIES

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.