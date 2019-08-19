Jacksonville Jaguars 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

The Jacksonville Jaguars made one of the more splashy moves of the offseason signing quarterback Nick Foles to a contract and getting rid of Blake Bortles after five seasons at the helm.

Foles will get another chance to be a full-time starter as the Jaguars’ quarterback. The team hopes Foles’ magic will help propel them to their second playoff appearance in three seasons.

Jacksonville finished with just five wins last season but the addition of Foles and a healthy Leonard Fournette would give them a chance to do better and at least be competitive during the season.

One of the bigger losses for the Jaguars in the offseason was the announcement made by Telvin Smith that he was going to take the season off. Smith made the decision in May to take 2019 off to get “my world in order.” He made the Pro Bowl for Jacksonville during the 2017 season.

There will be more pressure on rookie Quincy Williams and Leon Jacobs to step up their game defensively during the season.

Read below for more about the Jaguars heading into the 2019 season.

--

2019 SCHEDULE

Week Date Time (ET) Channel Opponent 1 Sept. 8 1:00 pm CBS Kansas City Chiefs 2 Sept. 15 1:00 pm CBS @ Houston Texans 3 Sept. 19 8:20 pm NFL Tennessee Titans 4 Sept. 29 4:25 pm CBS @ Denver Broncos 5 Oct. 6 1:00 pm CBS @ Carolina Panthers 6 Oct. 13 1:00 pm CBS New Orleans Saints 7 Oct. 20 1:00 pm CBS @ Cincinnati Bengals 8 Oct. 27 1:00 pm CBS New York Jets 9 Nov. 3 9:30 am NFL Houston Texans (UK) 10 Bye 11 Nov. 17 1:00 pm CBS @ Indianapolis Colts 12 Nov. 24 4:05 pm CBS @ Tennessee Titans 13 Dec. 1 1:00 pm FOX Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14 Dec. 8 4:05 pm FOX Los Angeles Chargers 15 Dec. 15 4:05 pm CBS @ Oakland Raiders 16 Dec. 22 1:00 pm FOX @ Atlanta Falcons 17 Dec. 29 1:00 pm CBS Indianapolis Colts

--

PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB: Nick Foles

RB: Leonard Fournette

WR: Dede Westbrook

DE: Yannikc Ngakoue

DE: Calais Campbell

LB: Myles Jack

CB: Jalen Ramsey

--

JAGUARS DRAFT PICKS

Round 1, Pick 7: Josh Allen, Rush

Round 2: Pick 35: Jawaan Taylor, OL

Round 3, Pick 69: Josh Oliver, TE

Round 3, Pick 98: Quincy Williams, LB

Round 5, Pick 140: Ryquell Armstead, RB

Round 6, Pick 178: Gardner Minshew II, QB

Round 7, Pick 235: Dontavius Russell, DL

--