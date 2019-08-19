Expand / Collapse search
2019 NFL Season Outlook
Pittsburgh Steelers 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

Ryan Gaydos
The Pittsburgh Steelers imploded toward the end of the 2018 season, losing four of their last six games and losing by either a field goal or a touchdown. The implosion triggered the end of Antonio Brown’s tenure in the Steel City and ushered in a new era at wide receiver led by JuJu Smith-Schuster.

At running back, the new era already had begun. Le’Veon Bell didn’t play the entire season and eventually hit free agency. James Conner took over and it was almost like Pittsburgh didn’t skip a beat.

As the Steelers have been the dominant force in the AFC North for several years over the last decade, the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns now appear to have loaded rosters ready to control the division for years to come.

It’s time to see what Ben Roethlisberger can do with legitimate contenders in the division.

The defense will also be put to the test with several starters returning for the 2019 season. The team also added linebacker Mark Barron and defensive back Steven Nelson in free agency to give opponents some extra threats to worry about.

While the Steelers are still a contender to win the division, it will be interesting to see how they respond to a bit of a whirlwind of an offseason and how they recover from missing the playoffs in 2018.

Read below for more about the Steelers heading into the 2019 season.

--

2019 SCHEDULE

In this Aug. 9, 2019, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin arrives for a news conference after an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Week

Date

Time (ET)

Channel

Opponent

1

Sept. 8

8:20 pm

NBC

@ New England Patriots

2

Sept. 15

1:00 pm

FOX

Seattle Seahawks

3

Sept. 22

4:25 pm

CBS

@ San Francisco 49ers

4

Sept. 30

8:15 pm

ESPN

Cincinnati Bengals

5

Oct. 6

1:00 pm

CBS

Baltimore Ravens

6

Oct. 13

8:20 pm

NBC

@ Los Angeles Chargers

7

 

 

 

Bye

8

Oct. 28

8:15 pm

ESPN

Miami Dolphins

9

Nov. 3

1:00 pm

CBS

Indianapolis Colts

10

Nov. 10

4:25 pm

FOX

Los Angeles Rams

11

Nov. 14

8:20 pm

FOX/NFL

@ Cleveland Browns

12

Nov. 24

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Cincinnati Bengals

13

Dec. 1

4:25 pm

CBS

Cleveland Browns

14

Dec. 8

4:25 pm

CBS

@ Arizona Cardinals

15

Dec. 15

1:00 pm

CBS

Buffalo Bills

16

Dec. 22

1:00 pm

CBS

@ New York Jets

17

Dec. 29

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Baltimore Ravens

 

--

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster lines up against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

  • QB: Ben Roethlisberger
  • RB: James Conner
  • WR: JuJu Smith-Schuster
  • DE: Cameron Heyward
  • LB: T.J. Watt
  • LB: Bud Dupree
  • CB: Joe Haden

--

STEELERS DRAFT PICKS

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs (5) hands off to running back Benny Snell (24) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

  • Round 1, Pick 10: Devin Bush, LB
  • Round 3, Pick 66: Diontae Johnson, WR
  • Round 3, Pick 83: Justin Layne, CB
  • Round 4, Pick 122: Benny Snell Jr., RB
  • Round 5, Pick 141: Zach Gentry, TE
  • Round 6, Pick 175: Suttin Smith, LB
  • Round 6, Pick 192: Isaiah Buggs, DE
  • Round 6, Pick 207: Ulysses Gilbert III, LB
  • Round 7, Pick 219: Derwin Gray, T

--

