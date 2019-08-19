Expand / Collapse search
2019 NFL Season Outlook
New England Patriots 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

Ryan Gaydos
If there’s one thing NFL teams should know at this point, it is you should never count out Tom Brady and Bill Belichick regardless of offseason departures or how the team looks on paper.

The New England Patriots definitely took a blow when it lost Rob Gronkowski to retirement and the team also lost Chris Hogan in free agency to the Carolina Panthers. Those departures mean Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, and newcomer Matt LaCosse will take on a larger role in the offense.

Michael Bennett returned on the Patriots’ defense to go along with Deatrich Wise Jr. – who enters his third season with the Patriots and first time as a starter.

New England hasn’t been challenged in the AFC East in years and though the departures on offense certainly hurt them, Brady and Belichick always appear to come up with a new scheme to keep the team moving.

Is a seven Super Bowl title on the horizon? Don’t be surprised.

Read below for more about the Patriots heading into the 2019 season.

2019 SCHEDULE

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Week

Date

Time (ET)

Channel

Opponent

1

Sept. 8

8:20 pm

NBC

Pittsburgh Steelers

2

Sept. 15

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Miami Dolphins

3

Sept. 22

1:00 pm

CBS

New York Jets

4

Sept. 29

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Buffalo Bills

5

Oct. 6

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Washington Redskins

6

Oct. 10

8:20 pm

FOX/NFL

New York Giants

7

Oct. 21

8:15 pm

ESPN

@ New York Jets

8

Oct. 27

4:25 pm

CBS

Cleveland Browns

9

Nov. 3

8:20 pm

NBC

@ Baltimore Ravens

10

 

 

 

Bye

11

Nov. 17

4:25 pm

CBS

@ Philadelphia Eagles

12

Nov. 24

4:25 pm

FOX

Dallas Cowboys

13

Dec. 1

8:20 pm

NBC

@ Houston Texans

14

Dec. 8

4:25 pm

CBS

Kansas City Chiefs

15

Dec. 15

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Cincinnati Bengals

16

TBD

TBD

TBD

Buffalo Bills

17

Dec. 29

1:00 pm

CBS

Miami Dolphins

 

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

  • QB: Tom Brady
  • RB: James White
  • WR: Julian Edelman
  • WR: Phillip Dorsett
  • TE: Matt LaCosse
  • DE: Michael Bennett
  • LB: Dont'a Hightower
  • LB: Kyle Van Noy
  • CB: Stephon Gilmore

PATRIOTS DRAFT PICKS

New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich runs down the field in the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

  • Round 1, Pick 32: N'Keal Harry, WR
  • Round 2, Pick 45: Joejuan Williams, CB
  • Round 3, Pick 77: Chase Winovich, DL
  • Round 3, Pick 87: Damien Harris, RB
  • Round 3, Pick 101: Yodny, Cajuste, OL
  • Round 4, Pick 118: Hjalte Froholdt, OL
  • Round 4, Pick 133: Jarrett Stidham, QB
  • Round 5, Pick 59: Byron Cowart, DL
  • Round 5, Pick 163: Jake Bailey, P
  • Round 7, Pick 252: Ken Webster, DB

