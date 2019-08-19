New England Patriots 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more
If there’s one thing NFL teams should know at this point, it is you should never count out Tom Brady and Bill Belichick regardless of offseason departures or how the team looks on paper.
The New England Patriots definitely took a blow when it lost Rob Gronkowski to retirement and the team also lost Chris Hogan in free agency to the Carolina Panthers. Those departures mean Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, and newcomer Matt LaCosse will take on a larger role in the offense.
Michael Bennett returned on the Patriots’ defense to go along with Deatrich Wise Jr. – who enters his third season with the Patriots and first time as a starter.
New England hasn’t been challenged in the AFC East in years and though the departures on offense certainly hurt them, Brady and Belichick always appear to come up with a new scheme to keep the team moving.
Is a seven Super Bowl title on the horizon? Don’t be surprised.
Read below for more about the Patriots heading into the 2019 season.
--
2019 SCHEDULE
|
Week
|
Date
|
Time (ET)
|
Channel
|
Opponent
|
1
|
Sept. 8
|
8:20 pm
|
NBC
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
2
|
Sept. 15
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
@ Miami Dolphins
|
3
|
Sept. 22
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
New York Jets
|
4
|
Sept. 29
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
@ Buffalo Bills
|
5
|
Oct. 6
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
@ Washington Redskins
|
6
|
Oct. 10
|
8:20 pm
|
FOX/NFL
|
New York Giants
|
7
|
Oct. 21
|
8:15 pm
|
ESPN
|
@ New York Jets
|
8
|
Oct. 27
|
4:25 pm
|
CBS
|
Cleveland Browns
|
9
|
Nov. 3
|
8:20 pm
|
NBC
|
@ Baltimore Ravens
|
10
|
|
|
|
Bye
|
11
|
Nov. 17
|
4:25 pm
|
CBS
|
@ Philadelphia Eagles
|
12
|
Nov. 24
|
4:25 pm
|
FOX
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
13
|
Dec. 1
|
8:20 pm
|
NBC
|
@ Houston Texans
|
14
|
Dec. 8
|
4:25 pm
|
CBS
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
15
|
Dec. 15
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
@ Cincinnati Bengals
|
16
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
Buffalo Bills
|
17
|
Dec. 29
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
Miami Dolphins
--
PLAYERS TO WATCH
- QB: Tom Brady
- RB: James White
- WR: Julian Edelman
- WR: Phillip Dorsett
- TE: Matt LaCosse
- DE: Michael Bennett
- LB: Dont'a Hightower
- LB: Kyle Van Noy
- CB: Stephon Gilmore
--
PATRIOTS DRAFT PICKS
- Round 1, Pick 32: N'Keal Harry, WR
- Round 2, Pick 45: Joejuan Williams, CB
- Round 3, Pick 77: Chase Winovich, DL
- Round 3, Pick 87: Damien Harris, RB
- Round 3, Pick 101: Yodny, Cajuste, OL
- Round 4, Pick 118: Hjalte Froholdt, OL
- Round 4, Pick 133: Jarrett Stidham, QB
- Round 5, Pick 59: Byron Cowart, DL
- Round 5, Pick 163: Jake Bailey, P
- Round 7, Pick 252: Ken Webster, DB
--
