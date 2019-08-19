New England Patriots 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

If there’s one thing NFL teams should know at this point, it is you should never count out Tom Brady and Bill Belichick regardless of offseason departures or how the team looks on paper.

The New England Patriots definitely took a blow when it lost Rob Gronkowski to retirement and the team also lost Chris Hogan in free agency to the Carolina Panthers. Those departures mean Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, and newcomer Matt LaCosse will take on a larger role in the offense.

Michael Bennett returned on the Patriots’ defense to go along with Deatrich Wise Jr. – who enters his third season with the Patriots and first time as a starter.

New England hasn’t been challenged in the AFC East in years and though the departures on offense certainly hurt them, Brady and Belichick always appear to come up with a new scheme to keep the team moving.

Is a seven Super Bowl title on the horizon? Don’t be surprised.

Read below for more about the Patriots heading into the 2019 season.

2019 SCHEDULE

Week Date Time (ET) Channel Opponent 1 Sept. 8 8:20 pm NBC Pittsburgh Steelers 2 Sept. 15 1:00 pm CBS @ Miami Dolphins 3 Sept. 22 1:00 pm CBS New York Jets 4 Sept. 29 1:00 pm CBS @ Buffalo Bills 5 Oct. 6 1:00 pm CBS @ Washington Redskins 6 Oct. 10 8:20 pm FOX/NFL New York Giants 7 Oct. 21 8:15 pm ESPN @ New York Jets 8 Oct. 27 4:25 pm CBS Cleveland Browns 9 Nov. 3 8:20 pm NBC @ Baltimore Ravens 10 Bye 11 Nov. 17 4:25 pm CBS @ Philadelphia Eagles 12 Nov. 24 4:25 pm FOX Dallas Cowboys 13 Dec. 1 8:20 pm NBC @ Houston Texans 14 Dec. 8 4:25 pm CBS Kansas City Chiefs 15 Dec. 15 1:00 pm CBS @ Cincinnati Bengals 16 TBD TBD TBD Buffalo Bills 17 Dec. 29 1:00 pm CBS Miami Dolphins

PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB: Tom Brady

RB: James White

WR: Julian Edelman

WR: Phillip Dorsett

TE: Matt LaCosse

DE: Michael Bennett

LB: Dont'a Hightower

LB: Kyle Van Noy

CB: Stephon Gilmore

PATRIOTS DRAFT PICKS

Round 1, Pick 32: N'Keal Harry, WR

Round 2, Pick 45: Joejuan Williams, CB

Round 3, Pick 77: Chase Winovich, DL

Round 3, Pick 87: Damien Harris, RB

Round 3, Pick 101: Yodny, Cajuste, OL

Round 4, Pick 118: Hjalte Froholdt, OL

Round 4, Pick 133: Jarrett Stidham, QB

Round 5, Pick 59: Byron Cowart, DL

Round 5, Pick 163: Jake Bailey, P

Round 7, Pick 252: Ken Webster, DB

