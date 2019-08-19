Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

2019 NFL Season Outlook
Published

Los Angeles Chargers 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 5Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 5

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 5 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The Los Angeles Chargers have two major issues going into the 2019 season as they look to have another 12-win season and battle against the Kansas City Chiefs for an AFC West title.

The first issue lays on the offense, where running back Melvin Gordon doesn’t appear close to returning from a contract holdout. Gordon is reportedly looking for $10 million annually from the Chargers and neither side appeared to have budged in negotiations. Gordon is a dynamic rusher who can definitely help the offense tremendously. The team takes a hit if he’s not out there.

The second issue is on the defensive side where the Chargers will be without All-Pro safety Derwin James for several weeks as he recovers from a stress fracture in his right foot. James had three interceptions in his rookie 2018 season. Replacing him with Rayshawn Jenkins and Adrian Phillips is going to add some more pressure on the defense.

Luckily, the Chargers will still have Philip Rivers and his cannon for an arm. The team still has a healthy Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Joey Boston and Melvin Ingram III to really hold things down while the other issues are sorted out through the entire season.

Read below for more about the Chargers heading into the 2019 season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

--

2019 SCHEDULE

Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn watches from the sideline during the second half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn watches from the sideline during the second half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Week

Date

Time (ET)

Channel

Opponent

1

Sept. 8

4:05 pm

CBS

Indianapolis Colts

2

Sept. 15

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Detroit Lions

3

Sept. 22

4:25 pm

CBS

Houston Texans

4

Sept. 29

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Miami Dolphins

5

Oct. 6

4:05 pm

CBS

Denver Broncos

6

Oct. 13

8:20 pm

NBC

Pittsburgh Steelers

7

Oct. 20

4:05 pm

CBS

@ Tennessee Titans

8

Oct. 27

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Chicago Bears

9

Nov. 3

4:25 pm

CBS

Green Bay Packers

10

Nov. 7

8:20 pm

FOX/NFL

@ Oakland Raiders

11

Nov. 18

8:15 pm

ESPN

Kansas City Chiefs

12

 

 

 

Bye

13

Dec. 1

4:25 pm

CBS

@ Denver Broncos

14

Dec. 8

4:05 pm

FOX

@ Jacksonville Jaguars

15

Dec. 15

8:20 pm

NBC

Minnesota Vikings

16

TBD

TBD

TBD

Oakland Raiders

17

Dec. 29

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Kansas City Chiefs

 

--

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers watches from the sideline during the first half of the Chargers' NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers watches from the sideline during the first half of the Chargers' NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

  • QB: Philip Rivers
  • WR: Keenan Allen
  • WR: Mike Williams
  • DE: Joey Bosa
  • LB: Melvin Ingram III
  • LB: Thomas Davis Sr.

--

CHARGERS DRAFT PICKS

Los Angeles Chargers running back Derrick Gore, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Los Angeles Chargers running back Derrick Gore, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

  • Round 1, Pick 28: Jerry Tillery, DT
  • Round 2, Pick 60: Nasir Adderley, S
  • Round 3, Pick 91: Trey Pipkins, T
  • Round 4, Pick 130: Drue Tranquill, LB
  • Round 5, Pick 166: Easton Stick, QB
  • Round 6, Pick 200: Emeke Egbule, LB
  • Round 7, Pick 242: Cortez Broughton, DT

--

RECENT STORIES

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.