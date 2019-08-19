Washington Redskins 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

The Washington Redskins are in an interesting predicament at quarterback. The team is going with Case Keenum to start the season and using rookie Dwayne Haskins as the backup while Alex Smith attempts to come back from a serious leg injury suffered this season.

Washington lost Jamison Crowder to the New York Jets and will have to rely even more heavily on Jordan Reed, Paul Richardson, and rookie Terry McLaurin.

Running back Derrius Guice is healthy coming into the 2019 season and is likely to get most of the carries with Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson behind him.

Also, let's not forget the Trent Williams holdout that is still looming large over the team. It's unclear at this point whether the Redskins will trade or re-sign him.

Defensively, the Redskins received a major upgrade at safety with the signing of Landon Collins from the rival New York Giants. Collins and Josh Norman in the secondary are going to be dangerous for opposing quarterbacks trying to get the ball down the field.

However, the Redskins let three of its top tacklers go, which gives Daron Payne and Matt Ioannidis an opportunity to see what they can do on the defensive line.

Read below for more about the Redskins heading into the 2019 season.

2019 SCHEDULE

Week Date Time (ET) Channel Opponent 1 Sept. 8 1:00 pm FOX @ Philadelphia Eagles 2 Sept. 15 1:00 pm FOX Dallas Cowboys 3 Sept. 23 8:15 pm ESPN Chicago Bears 4 Sept. 29 1:00 pm FOX @ New York Giants 5 Oct. 6 1:00 pm CBS New England Patriots 6 Oct. 13 1:00 pm FOX @ Miami Dolphins 7 Oct. 20 1:00 pm FOX San Francisco 49ers 8 Oct. 24 8:20 pm FOX/NFL @ Minnesota Vikings 9 Nov. 3 1:00 pm FOX @ Buffalo Bills 10 Bye 11 Nov. 17 1:00 pm CBS New York Jets 12 Nov. 24 1:00 pm FOX Detroit Lions 13 Dec. 1 1:00 pm CBS @ Carolina Panthers 14 Dec. 8 1:00 pm FOX @ Green Bay Packers 15 Dec. 15 1:00 pm FOX Philadelphia Eagles 16 Dec. 22 1:00 pm FOX New York Giants 17 Dec. 29 1:00 pm FOX @ Dallas Cowboys

PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB: Case Keenum

QB: Dwayne Haskins

RB: Derrius Guice

TE: Jordan Reed

DE: Johnathan Allen

LB: Ryan Kerrigan

CB: Josh Norman

S: Landon Collins

REDSKINS DRAFT PICKS

Round 1, Pick 15: Dwayne Haskins, QB

Round 1, Pick 26: Montez Sweat, LB

Round 3, Pick 76: Terry McLaurin, WR

Round 4, Pick 112: Bryce Love, RB

Round 4, Pick 131: Wes Martin, G

Round 5, Pick 153: Ross Pierschbacher, C

Round 5, Pick 173: Cole Holcomb, LB

Round 6, Pick 206: Kelvin Harmon, WR

Round 7, Pick 227: Jimmy Moreland, DB

Round 7, Pick 253: Jordan Brailford, LB

