2019 NFL Season Outlook
Published

Washington Redskins 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Washington Redskins are in an interesting predicament at quarterback. The team is going with Case Keenum to start the season and using rookie Dwayne Haskins as the backup while Alex Smith attempts to come back from a serious leg injury suffered this season.

Washington lost Jamison Crowder to the New York Jets and will have to rely even more heavily on Jordan Reed, Paul Richardson, and rookie Terry McLaurin.

Running back Derrius Guice is healthy coming into the 2019 season and is likely to get most of the carries with Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson behind him.

Also, let's not forget the Trent Williams holdout that is still looming large over the team. It's unclear at this point whether the Redskins will trade or re-sign him.

Defensively, the Redskins received a major upgrade at safety with the signing of Landon Collins from the rival New York Giants. Collins and Josh Norman in the secondary are going to be dangerous for opposing quarterbacks trying to get the ball down the field.

However, the Redskins let three of its top tacklers go, which gives Daron Payne and Matt Ioannidis an opportunity to see what they can do on the defensive line.

Read below for more about the Redskins heading into the 2019 season.

2019 SCHEDULE

Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden watches play against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Week

Date

Time (ET)

Channel

Opponent

1

Sept. 8

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Philadelphia Eagles

2

Sept. 15

1:00 pm

FOX

Dallas Cowboys

3

Sept. 23

8:15 pm

ESPN

Chicago Bears

4

Sept. 29

1:00 pm

FOX

@ New York Giants

5

Oct. 6

1:00 pm

CBS

New England Patriots

6

Oct. 13

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Miami Dolphins

7

Oct. 20

1:00 pm

FOX

San Francisco 49ers

8

Oct. 24

8:20 pm

FOX/NFL

@ Minnesota Vikings

9

Nov. 3

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Buffalo Bills

10

 

 

 

Bye

11

Nov. 17

1:00 pm

CBS

New York Jets

12

Nov. 24

1:00 pm

FOX

Detroit Lions

13

Dec. 1

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Carolina Panthers

14

Dec. 8

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Green Bay Packers

15

Dec. 15

1:00 pm

FOX

Philadelphia Eagles

16

Dec. 22

1:00 pm

FOX

New York Giants

17

Dec. 29

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Dallas Cowboys

 

PLAYERS TO WATCH

FILE - In this Friday, July 26, 2019, file photo, Washington Redskins running backs Derrius Guice (29) and Adrian Peterson (26) run drills during the NFL football training camp in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

  • QB: Case Keenum
  • QB: Dwayne Haskins
  • RB: Derrius Guice
  • TE: Jordan Reed
  • DE: Johnathan Allen
  • LB: Ryan Kerrigan
  • CB: Josh Norman
  • S: Landon Collins

REDSKINS DRAFT PICKS

Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins looks for an opening during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

  • Round 1, Pick 15: Dwayne Haskins, QB
  • Round 1, Pick 26: Montez Sweat, LB
  • Round 3, Pick 76: Terry McLaurin, WR
  • Round 4, Pick 112: Bryce Love, RB
  • Round 4, Pick 131: Wes Martin, G
  • Round 5, Pick 153: Ross Pierschbacher, C
  • Round 5, Pick 173: Cole Holcomb, LB
  • Round 6, Pick 206: Kelvin Harmon, WR
  • Round 7, Pick 227: Jimmy Moreland, DB
  • Round 7, Pick 253: Jordan Brailford, LB

