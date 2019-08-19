New York Jets 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

The New York Jets are in a better position to make a run for the playoffs than they have been in recent years. The team made one of the splashiest signings of the offseason, making Le’Veon Bell one of the highest-paid running backs in the league despite not playing during the 2018 season.

The Jets also hired new coach Adam Gase to lead the team and hopefully help Sam Darnold turn into a legitimate quarterback. The team signed wide receiver Jamison Crowder to give the second-year pro another weapon to throw to.

New York also convinced Ryan Kalil to come out of retirement and become the team’s starting center, adding another layer of protection.

On defense, the Jets added linebacker C.J. Mosley from the Baltimore Ravens. He’s recorded 100 or more tackles in four of the last five seasons. He’s expected to be a solid asset to add to a defensive line that features Leonard Williams and a secondary that features Jamal Adams.

Eventually, rookie Quinnen Williams will also make his presence felt.

New York hasn’t won more than five games since the 2015 season. But considering the team's fresh start with a new coach and some superstar power, there’s no reason why the Jets couldn’t contend for the division or at least a wildcard spot.

Read below for more about the Jets heading into the 2019 season.

--

2019 SCHEDULE

Week Date Time (ET) Channel Opponent 1 Sept. 8 1:00 pm CBS Buffalo Bills 2 Sept. 16 8:15 pm ESPN Cleveland Browns 3 Sept. 22 1:00 pm CBS @ New England Patriots 4 Bye 5 Oct. 6 1:00 pm CBS @ Philadelphia Eagles 6 Oct. 13 4:25 pm CBS Dallas Cowboys 7 Oct. 21 8:15 pm ESPN New England Patriots 8 Oct. 27 1:00 pm CBS @ Jacksonville Jaguars 9 Nov. 3 1:00 pm CBS @ Miami Dolphins 10 Nov. 10 1:00 pm FOX New York Giants 11 Nov. 17 1:00 pm CBS @ Washington Redskins 12 Nov. 24 1:00 pm CBS Oakland Raiders 13 Dec. 1 1:00 pm CBS @ Cincinnati Bengals 14 Dec. 8 1:00 pm CBS Miami Dolphins 15 Dec. 12 8:20 pm FOX/NFL @ Baltimore Ravens 16 Dec. 22 1:00 pm CBS Pittsburgh Steelers 17 Dec. 29 1:00 pm CBS @ Buffalo Bills

--

PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB: Sam Darnold

RB: Le'Veon Bell

WR: Robby Anderson

WR: Jamison Crowder

DE: Leonard Williams

LB: CJ. Mosley

S: Jamal Adams

--

JETS DRAFT PICKS

Round 1, Pick 3: Quinnen Williams, DL

Round 3, Pick 68: Jachal Pollte, LB

Round 3, Pick 92: Chuma Edoga, T

Round 4, Pick 121: Trevon Wesco, TE

Round 5, Pick 157: Blake Cashman, LB

Round 6, Pick 196: Bless Austin, CB

--