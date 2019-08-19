Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

2019 NFL Season Outlook
Published

New York Jets 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 5Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 5

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 5 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The New York Jets are in a better position to make a run for the playoffs than they have been in recent years. The team made one of the splashiest signings of the offseason, making Le’Veon Bell one of the highest-paid running backs in the league despite not playing during the 2018 season.

The Jets also hired new coach Adam Gase to lead the team and hopefully help Sam Darnold turn into a legitimate quarterback. The team signed wide receiver Jamison Crowder to give the second-year pro another weapon to throw to.

New York also convinced Ryan Kalil to come out of retirement and become the team’s starting center, adding another layer of protection.

On defense, the Jets added linebacker C.J. Mosley from the Baltimore Ravens. He’s recorded 100 or more tackles in four of the last five seasons. He’s expected to be a solid asset to add to a defensive line that features Leonard Williams and a secondary that features Jamal Adams.

Eventually, rookie Quinnen Williams will also make his presence felt.

New York hasn’t won more than five games since the 2015 season. But considering the team's fresh start with a new coach and some superstar power, there’s no reason why the Jets couldn’t contend for the division or at least a wildcard spot.

Read below for more about the Jets heading into the 2019 season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

--

2019 SCHEDULE

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase speaks at the team's NFL football training facility Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase speaks at the team's NFL football training facility Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Week

Date

Time (ET)

Channel

Opponent

1

Sept. 8

1:00 pm

CBS

Buffalo Bills

2

Sept. 16

8:15 pm

ESPN

Cleveland Browns

3

Sept. 22

1:00 pm

CBS

@ New England Patriots

4

 

 

 

Bye

5

Oct. 6

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Philadelphia Eagles

6

Oct. 13

4:25 pm

CBS

Dallas Cowboys

7

Oct. 21

8:15 pm

ESPN

New England Patriots

8

Oct. 27

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Jacksonville Jaguars

9

Nov. 3

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Miami Dolphins

10

Nov. 10

1:00 pm

FOX

New York Giants

11

Nov. 17

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Washington Redskins

12

Nov. 24

1:00 pm

CBS

Oakland Raiders

13

Dec. 1

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Cincinnati Bengals

14

Dec. 8

1:00 pm

CBS

Miami Dolphins

15

Dec. 12

8:20 pm

FOX/NFL

@ Baltimore Ravens

16

Dec. 22

1:00 pm

CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers

17

Dec. 29

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Buffalo Bills

 

--

PLAYERS TO WATCH

In this Dec. 9, 2018, file photo, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold rolls out during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

In this Dec. 9, 2018, file photo, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold rolls out during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

  • QB: Sam Darnold
  • RB: Le'Veon Bell
  • WR: Robby Anderson
  • WR: Jamison Crowder
  • DE: Leonard Williams
  • LB: CJ. Mosley
  • S: Jamal Adams

--

JETS DRAFT PICKS

Quinnen Williams was the Jets' first-round pick in 2019 (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Quinnen Williams was the Jets' first-round pick in 2019 (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

  • Round 1, Pick 3: Quinnen Williams, DL
  • Round 3, Pick 68: Jachal Pollte, LB
  • Round 3, Pick 92: Chuma Edoga, T
  • Round 4, Pick 121: Trevon Wesco, TE
  • Round 5, Pick 157: Blake Cashman, LB
  • Round 6, Pick 196: Bless Austin, CB

--

RECENT STORIES

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.