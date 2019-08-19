New York Jets 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more
The New York Jets are in a better position to make a run for the playoffs than they have been in recent years. The team made one of the splashiest signings of the offseason, making Le’Veon Bell one of the highest-paid running backs in the league despite not playing during the 2018 season.
The Jets also hired new coach Adam Gase to lead the team and hopefully help Sam Darnold turn into a legitimate quarterback. The team signed wide receiver Jamison Crowder to give the second-year pro another weapon to throw to.
New York also convinced Ryan Kalil to come out of retirement and become the team’s starting center, adding another layer of protection.
On defense, the Jets added linebacker C.J. Mosley from the Baltimore Ravens. He’s recorded 100 or more tackles in four of the last five seasons. He’s expected to be a solid asset to add to a defensive line that features Leonard Williams and a secondary that features Jamal Adams.
Eventually, rookie Quinnen Williams will also make his presence felt.
New York hasn’t won more than five games since the 2015 season. But considering the team's fresh start with a new coach and some superstar power, there’s no reason why the Jets couldn’t contend for the division or at least a wildcard spot.
Read below for more about the Jets heading into the 2019 season.
--
2019 SCHEDULE
|
Week
|
Date
|
Time (ET)
|
Channel
|
Opponent
|
1
|
Sept. 8
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
Buffalo Bills
|
2
|
Sept. 16
|
8:15 pm
|
ESPN
|
Cleveland Browns
|
3
|
Sept. 22
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
@ New England Patriots
|
4
|
|
|
|
Bye
|
5
|
Oct. 6
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
@ Philadelphia Eagles
|
6
|
Oct. 13
|
4:25 pm
|
CBS
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
7
|
Oct. 21
|
8:15 pm
|
ESPN
|
New England Patriots
|
8
|
Oct. 27
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|
9
|
Nov. 3
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
@ Miami Dolphins
|
10
|
Nov. 10
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
New York Giants
|
11
|
Nov. 17
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
@ Washington Redskins
|
12
|
Nov. 24
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
Oakland Raiders
|
13
|
Dec. 1
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
@ Cincinnati Bengals
|
14
|
Dec. 8
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
Miami Dolphins
|
15
|
Dec. 12
|
8:20 pm
|
FOX/NFL
|
@ Baltimore Ravens
|
16
|
Dec. 22
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
17
|
Dec. 29
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
@ Buffalo Bills
--
PLAYERS TO WATCH
- QB: Sam Darnold
- RB: Le'Veon Bell
- WR: Robby Anderson
- WR: Jamison Crowder
- DE: Leonard Williams
- LB: CJ. Mosley
- S: Jamal Adams
--
JETS DRAFT PICKS
- Round 1, Pick 3: Quinnen Williams, DL
- Round 3, Pick 68: Jachal Pollte, LB
- Round 3, Pick 92: Chuma Edoga, T
- Round 4, Pick 121: Trevon Wesco, TE
- Round 5, Pick 157: Blake Cashman, LB
- Round 6, Pick 196: Bless Austin, CB
--
