Rich Edson currently serves as a Washington, DC-based correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the FOX Business Network (FBN) as a Washington correspondent in October 2007 and transitioned to FNC in 2015.

Most recently, Edson contributed to FNC's live coverage of the United States and North Korea summit that took place in Singapore. During his tenure at FBN and FNC, he has provided coverage of every major election, the U.S. debt ceiling crises of 2013 and 2011 and the executive bonus protections inserted into the 2009 stimulus law. He has also broken details on the U.S. auto bailout, congressional spending and the Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme.

Before joining FBN, Edson covered city and county governments for WJCL-TV (FOX 28) in Savannah, GA. He also covered sports and general assignments for 2 News in Allentown, Pa.

Edson graduated from Rutgers College and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. He grew up in North Jersey and lives in the DC area. In 2010, he won D.C.'s Funniest Journalist standup comedy competition.