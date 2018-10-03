Matt Finn currently serves as a national correspondent for Fox News Channel (FNC) based in Chicago. He began working with Fox News in 2013 as an Ailes Junior Reporter based in Las Vegas, Nevada.Read More

Most recently, Finn reported live from Minnesota to cover the death of the famous musician, Prince.

In addition to this, he has covered major news stories for the network including, the protests in the streets of Chicago surrounding the death of Laquan McDonald along with the 2016 presidential election. He also extensively reported on the death of the Fox Lake police officer, Lt. Joe Gliniewicz, who staged his own suicide to look like a murder.

Previously while based in Las Vegas, he covered the initial Bundy ranch showdown in the Nevada desert.

Prior to joining FNC, Finn was a reporter and anchor for KIMA-TV in Washington and a producer and stand-in reporter at WBRE-TV in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

Finn is the recipient of several awards including two separate investigative reporting awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and the Peter Lisagor award for in-depth reporting. He studied as a PR reporter for the Dean's Office at the Fox School of Business, a Philadelphia street reporter for Philadelphia Neighborhoods, a student intern at WRTI radio, reporter for The Temple News as well as an anchor intern for a semester at NBC 10.

Finn received a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Temple University in Philadelphia.