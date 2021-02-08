Golden Globes 2021: What to know

Though the Golden Globes usually honor the greatest talent across entertainment in a superstar-filled venue in Los Angeles, this year’s award show will operate quite a bit differently due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Opening the floodgates to awards season, the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will set the tone for award shows in 2021.

Despite it being a virtual event, however, with stars like Regina King, Jared Leto, Kaley Cuoco, and the late Chadwick Boseman being up for nominations, entertainment fans are in for quite a historic night.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2021 Golden Globes.

GOLDEN GLOBE 2021 NOMINATIONS ANNOUNCED

When are the Golden Globes?

Viewers can catch the award show on Sunday, Feb. 28, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

What channel is the show on?

The show will broadcast on NBC.

Who’s the host?

The duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be returning to host the awards ceremony for the fourth time. The two have previously hosted the awards show in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

GOLDEN GLOBES 2021 HOSTS TINA FEY, AMY POEHLER WILL APPEAR ON OPPOSITE COASTS DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS

Who can we expect to present?

No presenters have been announced yet, but names usually trickle in during the days before the show.

Who is nominated?

There are 25 categories at the Golden Globes (14 in film and 11 in television) and five nominees in each category, which puts it at 125 nominees. Fans can find the full list here, but some of the biggest names nominated this year include Jared Leto for "The Little Things," Olivia Colman for "The Crown," Kaley Cuoco in "The Flight Attendant," the late Chadwick Boseman in "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom" and so many more.

As with any Golden Globes nomination announcements, there are bound to be surprises and snubs. Surprises include Jared Leto for best supporting actor in "The Little Things," given the film was released at the end of January; James Corden for best actor in a comedy or musical in "The Prom; and Sia’s "Music" for best musical/comedy.

Prominent snubs include Spike Lee’s acclaimed "Da 5 Bloods," Meryl Streep in "The Prom" and "Malcolm & Marie’s" Zendaya for best actress in a drama.

Who were the big winners last year?

At the 2020 Golden Globes, "1917" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" took home the big film awards while "Succession" and "Fleabag" nabbed the top television awards.

Who chooses the winners?

The nominees and winners are selected by the Hollywood Foreign Press (HFPA), a group of roughly 90 journalists and photographers that report on the entertainment industry. The members of the HFPA come from about 55 different countries.