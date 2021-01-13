Kyra Sedgwick says husband Kevin Bacon gave her a bikini wax during quarantine

Kyra Sedgwick proved she trusts her husband, Kevin Bacon, implicitly during the pandemic.

The "Closer" actress enlisted the "Footloose" star to give her an at-home bikini wax since salons were closed because of the coronavirus.

"It became clear at one point to me, to both of us, that I needed a bikini line wax," the 55-year-old actress recalled while making an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

"Part of me was like, 'How hard could it be?' You know, I've watched these amazing ladies do it all these years, and like, I've always really appreciated them and appreciated their attention to detail, but I didn't really think it would be that hard," Sedgwick added.

"Kevin, is like, incredibly handy. Like he's really good with a lot of things… So we both figured, 'How hard could it be?'" she reasoned.

But the "Call Your Mother" star admitted it was a "miracle" she didn't end up in the emergency room.

"I mean there were moments where I was like, 'I thought you knew how to do this! My god, what are you doing? That's such a huge piece!'" she laughed.

Bacon, 62, and Sedgwick married in 1988 and share daughter Sosie, 28, and son Travis, 31.

She told Kimmel the "secret" to their 32-year marriage is not to "spend 24/7 together."

"But the amazing thing is, and a surprise even to me, that like after 32 years, he always wakes up before I do in the morning and I come downstairs during this COVID time and I'm like, 'How'd you sleep? How's your morning been so far?' And I really care. I really want to know," Sedgwick said.

Bacon previously told People magazine that his wife's "partnership is invaluable," especially during the COVID crisis.

"I found someone I was meant to be with," he gushed.