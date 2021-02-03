Expand / Collapse search
Golden Globes
Published

Golden Globe 2021 nominations announced

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are co-hosting the award show

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
The nominees for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards were announced on Wednesday.

Former Golden Globe winners Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson joined forces to announce the first round of 12 nominations during the "Today Show." 

One of the breakout stars getting a lot of attention in the 2021 season was Sacha Baron Cohen, whose film "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" was nominated for best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy. In addition, his more dramatic role in "The Trial of the Chicago 7" earned a nomination for best drama and him a solo award for acting.

Other nominees include "Mank," "Nomadland," "Promising Young Woman" and more. Other stars getting nominations include Andy Samberg for his role in "Palm Springs," Brian Cranston in "Your Honor" and Olivia Coleman in "The Crown." 

This story is developing...

