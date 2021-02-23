Expand / Collapse search
Celebrity News
Published

Salma Hayek stuns in makeup-free photo for 'selfie sunday'

The 'Bliss' actress received nearly 500,000 likes on her photo

By Andy Sahadeo | Fox News
Salma Hayek kept it makeup-free over the weekend. 

On Sunday, the 54-year-old actress shared a selfie sans makeup that left her 17.5 million followers in awe.

The picture, which was simply captioned "#selfiesunday," sees Hayek's curly hair concealing her face as she fiercely stares into the camera. 

Receiving nearly 500,000 likes, fans took to the comments to shower the actress in praise for her stunning selfie.

Salma Hayek posted a stunning makeup-free selfie on Instagram on Sunday.

Salma Hayek posted a stunning makeup-free selfie on Instagram on Sunday. (Getty)

"Always beautiful," one commenter wrote. "#1 crush since I first laid eyes on you Queen," said another user.

"You are so beautiful," another commenter wrote.

"STILL SO BEAUTIFUL OF A WOMAN😍," one user said.

The actress is no stranger to sharing stunning Sunday flicks. In early February, the "Bliss" actress shared a swimsuit snap that also received a wealth of praise from her millions of followers.

The sizzling swimsuit snapshot — which has received nearly a million likes — saw Hayek rocking an all-black swimsuit as she soaked up some sun while taking a dip in the pool.

"#sundayvibes," Hayek simply captioned the snapshot at the time.

