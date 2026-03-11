Meghan Markle slammed for sky-high price of luxury retreat in Australia

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Meghan Markle prepares to headline a luxury women’s retreat in Australia, critics are raising eyebrows over the price tag – questioning the motive behind the duchess' latest venture.

Markle has planned to headline a women's retreat in Australia for the podcast, "Her Best Life." Podcast hosts "Jackie O" Henderson and Gemma O'Neill have recruited the former "Suits" star to lead the event, which will focus on "powerful conversations, relaxation, laughter and unforgettable experiences."

Attendees can become a part of the VIP experience for roughly $2,288 or lock down Early Bird tickets for $1,930.

O'Neill revealed she'd be interviewing Markle as part of the event. According to O'Neill, Markle became involved in the event as a favor for a mutual friend, but noted the former royal also "really loves what our community is about."

The biggest moment of the weekend – a gala dinner – was billed as an "in-person conversation" with Markle. VIP guests will be allowed to partake in a group photo with the Duchess of Sussex and will also receive a goodie bag plus access to an ocean-view hotel room.

One royal expert said the event offers a rare chance to see a more personal side of the duchess.

"I feel this this is a wonderful opportunity for the guests to meet a Royal with a genuine heart and for Meghan to relax and be with people who wish to listen to her thoughts on life," Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital. "I have always said she is very underrated in some quarters and has had to battle through all adversities to survive and thrive."

Highlighting her longstanding commitment to service – from early activism to supporting Grenfell survivors through a community cookbook – Pelham noted Markle has "proven time and again" her empathy and makes those she meets "feel value."

But not everyone is sold on the branding of Markle's latest endeavor.

"Markle has consistently leaned into the moniker of ‘entrepreneur’ or ‘founder,’" Doug Eldridge, founder of Achilles PR told Fox News Digital, while acknowledging the title does not technically require a proven track record.

Still, the branding expert argued that credibility hinges on sustained success. Referencing uneven reports surrounding As Ever and what he described as a lack of continuity in her ventures, Eldridge pointed to stalled acting work and a Netflix project that was not renewed.

"For someone who often talks about building, her record seems more in line with demolition."

The planned return to Australia by Markle and Prince Harry feels more commercial than royal, according to Kinsey Schofield, host of YouTube's "Kinsey Schofield's Unfiltered."

"Harry is scheduled to appear as a keynote speaker at the InterEdge Psychosocial Safety Summit, which focuses on workplace mental health. At the same time, Meghan is being positioned as the headline attraction at a luxury women’s retreat at the InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach, where guests are paying for an intimate dinner and conversation with her while promotional materials highlight everything from her acting career on ‘Suits’ to her podcast ‘Archetypes,’ their work through Archewell Philanthropies and her lifestyle brand As Ever."

"In other words, it’s essentially a very expensive girls’ weekend built around access to the former actress."

The royal expert compared Markle and Prince Harry's focus on commercial success to Sarah Ferguson's similar phase in the 1990s.

"When royals begin attaching their titles to a long list of ventures and paid appearances, it can come across less like influence and more like desperation," she said. "A lot of Meghan’s recent projects have that same energy. When Harry and Meghan return to Australia in April, the reaction won’t resemble the euphoric crowds of 2018. The mood is far more likely to be curiosity than excitement, with many Australians simply asking one question: Why are they here?"

The retreat highlights Markle's continued fall from grace, according to Helena Chard, British broadcaster and photographer.

"Oh how the mighty have fallen," Chard told Fox News Digital. "Meghan is to be the highlight of what seems a fun, yet mediocre retreat event. Surely this is far too low brow for Meghan and highlights financial woes. It certainly doesn’t seem to be a philanthropic event."

