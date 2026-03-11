Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Entertainment

Nicole Kidman breaks silence on life after Keith Urban divorce

'Scarpetta' actress Nicole Kidman admits she was 'in her shell' during 2025 hiatus

By Tracy Wright Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of March 10 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of March 10

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nicole Kidman delved into her family status three months after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband, Keith Urban.

With a handful of highly-anticipated projects set to hit the silver screen, Kidman, 58, is poised to have another banner year, despite a self-imposed hiatus in 2025. 

"I was quiet," she told Variety. "I had other things going on. I was in my shell."

NICOLE KIDMAN SAYS SHE LEARNED TO PERFORM AUTOPSIES FOR HER LATEST ROLE

Nicole Kidman wears white gown with Keith Urban in a tuxedo

Nicole Kidman admitted she was "quiet" last year as she navigated her divorce with ex-husband Keith Urban. (James Devaney)

She added, "Now I’m in a place of saying, '2026. Here we go.' I have 'Practical Magic' with Sandy [Bullock]. I’ll be in full witch mode."

The Academy Award-winning actress will reprise her role this summer as witchy sister Gillian Owens in the sequel to the '90s cult classic flick.

NICOLE KIDMAN, KEITH URBAN FINALIZE DIVORCE SETTLEMENT AFTER NEARLY 20 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

Nicole Kidman wears black mini dress in theater.

Nicole Kidman is looking forward to being in "full witch mode" in 2026. (Nino Munoz for Variety)

Kidman also stars this spring as a medical examiner in the screen adaptation of "Scarpetta," and is currently filming season three of Taylor Sheridan's "Lioness."

When asked if she was "doing all right" since her separation from the country music star, Kidman admitted she's OK and trying her best to move forward.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I am, because I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good," she said. "What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that."

"What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that."

— Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman strikes a pose on cover of Variety

Nicole Kidman is grateful for family "and keeping them as is" as she embraces being a single mother post divorce. (Nino Munoz for Variety)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kidman added, "Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect. I’m staying in a place of, 'We are a family,' and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women."

In January, the "Moulin Rouge" actress finalized her divorce from ex-husband Keith Urban after nearly 20 years of marriage.

"Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect. I’m staying in a place of, 'We are a family,' and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women."

— Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman smiles while posing in white dresses for Variety.

Nicole Kidman will star as a medical examiner in "Scarpetta," and is also filming season three of Taylor Sheridan's series, "Lioness." (Nino Munoz for Variety)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In the settlement, Kidman, 58, was assigned as the primary parent to their two minor daughters. Urban will have "parenting time" every other weekend unless otherwise stipulated.

Neither party received alimony, and child support was set at $0. The Academy Award-winning actress filed for divorce in September, citing irreconcilable differences. 

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending

Close modal

Continue