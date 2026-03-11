Nicole Kidman breaks silence on life after Keith Urban divorce

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nicole Kidman delved into her family status three months after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband, Keith Urban.

With a handful of highly-anticipated projects set to hit the silver screen, Kidman, 58, is poised to have another banner year, despite a self-imposed hiatus in 2025.

"I was quiet," she told Variety. "I had other things going on. I was in my shell."

She added, "Now I’m in a place of saying, '2026. Here we go.' I have 'Practical Magic' with Sandy [Bullock]. I’ll be in full witch mode."

The Academy Award-winning actress will reprise her role this summer as witchy sister Gillian Owens in the sequel to the '90s cult classic flick.

Kidman also stars this spring as a medical examiner in the screen adaptation of "Scarpetta," and is currently filming season three of Taylor Sheridan's "Lioness."

When asked if she was "doing all right" since her separation from the country music star, Kidman admitted she's OK and trying her best to move forward.

"I am, because I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good," she said. "What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that."

Kidman added, "Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect. I’m staying in a place of, 'We are a family,' and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women."

In January, the "Moulin Rouge" actress finalized her divorce from ex-husband Keith Urban after nearly 20 years of marriage.

In the settlement, Kidman, 58, was assigned as the primary parent to their two minor daughters. Urban will have "parenting time" every other weekend unless otherwise stipulated.