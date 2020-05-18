'Law & Order: SVU' star Christopher Meloni compares Trump-supporting kids to 'Nazi Youth'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

“Law & Order: SVU” star Christopher Meloni jokingly compared two children showing support for Donald Trump to “Nazi Youth.”

The actor, who has previously used his Twitter to speak out against the Trump administration, commented on a video shared by New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow that shows a woman talking to her two nephews who are wearing shirts that read “United States of Awesome.”

The clearly scripted video shows the two children lamenting being stuck inside for so long due to the coronavirus pandemic and asking for some good news. The woman responds by telling them that the Republican National Convention is coming up, prompting the kids to excitedly ask if Trump will be there. In the video, they note that Trump is “fighting for our freedoms,” “keeping us safe” and has made the country “stronger” and “tougher.”

“So. CUTE!” the actor commented sarcastically. “Not since watching Nazi Youth newsreel footage have I felt this way. Heil Trump!”

Meloni was making reference to Adolph Hitler’s youth organization wing of the Nazi Party in Germany. It was mostly focused on indoctrinating young people with propaganda about Hitler and the Nazi’s efforts to take over the country.

This isn’t the first time that the “Law & Order” alum has used language about authoritarian leadership in reference to the Trump administration. Earlier this month, he criticized the Department of Justice after it announced it was dropping its case against former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

“Justice Dept. moves to drop case against Michael Flynn, former Trump adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI,” the 59-year-old actor shared on Twitter. “We take another step closer to corrupt authoritarian rule.”

However, it’s not all politics for the actor these days. Meloni recently got fans of “Law and Order: SVU” excited when it was announced that he’ll return as his character from the show, Elliot Stabler, in a new NBC series from series mastermind Dick Wolf. The show already received a 13-episode order at NBC, but there’s currently no release date set.