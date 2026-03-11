Canceled HGTV host Nicole Curtis faces social media storm after attempting to explain racial slur

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One month after HGTV's "Rehab Addict" was canceled after the show's star Nicole Curtis was caught on video using a racial slur, the 49-year-old's odd attempt to explain her choice of words has sparked fury online.

During Tuesday's episode of "The Breakfast Club," Curtis — who admitted she was ready to have an "open conversation" about the incident — was challenged by hosts Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy over her language.

"Do you have boys? Boys talk about farts all the time," Curtis, who admitted to often using the terms "fart digger" and "fart knocker," said. "OK, again, I can’t swear on my show. OK, so yes, I’ve made up these crazy words."

"I don’t have a rhyme or reason of the words that I make up. I say nonsense stuff all the time," she continued. "I’m off the cuff. I’m not scripted."

The co-hosts called Curtis out for how "naturally" the slur came out of her mouth and questioned why she chose to come on "a Black radio show" and try to explain herself.

"You’re right. I came here to have an open conversation and I didn’t have to. … I didn’t come on here to prove myself."

Curtis' remarks ignited a wave of reactions on social media.

"I think making dumb--- excuses for why you said the N-word is worse than actually saying the N-word. Just apologize and move on," one user wrote on X.

"She’s basically saying she’s not responsible for the words that she says which is a cop-out she knows that’s a word you don’t use ever," another wrote.

However, others came to Curtis' defense, praising her for taking accountability for her actions.

"I think she's brave for doing this actually, digging a hole and knowing it'll make the issue more visible shows that she's willing to be dragged and not forgiven," one user wrote on X. "Bold enough to face more consequences."

A representative for Curtis did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In a video obtained by Radar Online last month, Curtis is heard blurting out the N-word while on set. The outlet released the clip the same day the series was expected to return for its ninth season.

In a statement shared with Fox News Digital at the time, a representative for HGTV confirmed the show had been removed from all HGTV platforms.

"HGTV was recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict. Not only is language like this hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees — it does not align with the values of HGTV. Accordingly, we have removed the series from all HGTV platforms. We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace."

Shortly after, Curtis apologized for her actions in a statement to TMZ .

" Regarding HGTV , I’m grateful for the 15-year journey we’ve shared," she wrote in a message to TMZ, which she posted to her Instagram Stories. "It’s been a meaningful chapter, but my focus isn’t on my career. My focus, at this moment is rightfully on my relationships, and my community — the people who truly know my character and where my heart is."

"I want to be clear: the word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone," she added. "As discussed, I’m a mom and I was doing mom things all day and unplugged. I realize my shows were airing, but my family is my priority and I’m just catching up to all this now."