'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' release halted in China due to Bruce Lee's negative depiction: report

Quentin Tarantino’s film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” will see its release halted in China due to complaints about its content, according to reports.

The movie, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, was approved to be released in China on Oct. 25. However, according to Variety, regulators have put the release of the film in the country on hold reportedly over the film's negative portrayal of Chinese icon Bruce Lee.

The outlet notes that Lee’s daughter Shannon filed a complaint to China’s National Film Administration due to the poor depiction of the late martial arts celebrity. In the film, Pitt’s character, a stuntman, challenges an incredibly boastful Lee to a fight and easily defeats him. Now, Tarantino is reportedly being asked to make edits to the final cut before it can be released in China.

However, the outlet says that there has been no official confirmation that the film is being held.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, the movie would mark Tarantino’s first proper release in China. The only other film that came close was the 2012 hit “Django Unchained.” However, in a bizarre move, China pulled the film from circulation minutes into its opening. Although no official reason was given, the film was later released in the country with extensive edits to its graphic violence. However, by then a pirated, unedited version of the film had been widely circulated throughout the country.

Lee’s daughter previously spoke with The Wrap about her displeasure with “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and how it handled portraying her father in the 1960s.

"He comes across as an arrogant a--hole who was full of hot air,” Shannon told the news outlet. “And not someone who had to fight triple as hard as any of those people did to accomplish what was naturally given to so many others.”

She added: “It was really uncomfortable to sit in the theater and listen to people laugh at my father."