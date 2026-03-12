William Shatner faces surgery after horse throws 94-year-old actor during riding accident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

William Shatner was slated to undergo surgery Wednesday after succumbing to a shoulder injury late last year.

During an appearance at the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films’ 53rd annual Saturn Awards in Burbank, Calif., on Sunday, Shatner, 94, revealed he recently fell off his horse during a ride.

"I ride the horses that can compete in equine skills, which is fast down and ends on a sliding stop," he said. "And the horse that I owned, I came off."

"And she had a habit of going too far, like six inches to the side," he added. "And I’m riding it. And I’m ready. And she goes [too fast and sent him flying]. I’m not a young stuntman anymore. I started to roll, but hit the dirt with my shoulder. So I wrecked my shoulder."

Shatner told the crowd that he was scheduled to undergo a "new type of shoulder operation called a reverse something or other" on March 11.

"You put the ball in the socket and the socket in the thing, and you come out 10 hours later, and you’re pain-free," he said in an attempt to describe the surgery. "So that’s what I am meandering towards."

Last year, Shatner got candid about a "difficult" health condition he's battled since the 90s.

In a promotional video for the nonprofit Tinnitus Quest, the "Star Trek" star, 94, opened up about the challenges he's faced while living with tinnitus for decades.

"My own journey with tinnitus started when I was filming a ‘ Star Trek ’ episode called 'Arena,' and I was too close to the special effects' explosion, and the result was that I was left with permanent tinnitus," Shatner said in the video.

"And over the years, I’ve had many ups and downs with my tinnitus, and I know from firsthand experience just how difficult it can get," he added.

Tinnitus is a condition in which a person can experience ringing or other noises in one or both ears, according to the Mayo Clinic . Tinnitus is a common problem and can affect about 15% to 20% of people, and is especially common in older adults.

Shatner — who was diagnosed with tinnitus in the 1990s — shared that while "there are no effective treatments" for the condition, he remains focused on trying to raise money for a cure.

In 2024, the legendary actor shared the secret to remaining youthful in his 90s.

"Just staying engaged in life, to stay curious. But the luck has a lot to do with it in your health," he told People at the time.

"Your life's energy, the soul energy of your body is a product of health," he added. "If you're sick, you can't be energetic. You're dying. So my luck has been, I've been healthy all my life."