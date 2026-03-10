Prince William, Kate Middleton wore racy costumes at ‘Freakin’ Naughty’ party that saved their romance: book

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince William and Kate Middleton once made up at a "Freakin’ Naughty" party where they dressed to thrill in racy costumes.

The claim comes from Russell Myers, royal editor of the Daily Mirror and author of the new book "William and Catherine," which examines how the Prince and Princess of Wales have weathered the storms that have rocked the House of Windsor.

The couple met as freshmen at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, forming a close friendship before their relationship turned romantic. After several years of dating, they briefly split in 2007 when William realized he wasn't ready for marriage.

PRINCE WILLIAM WAS ‘READY TO GO TO WAR WITH THE PRESS' OVER KATE MIDDLETON’S TOPLESS PHOTOS SCANDAL: BOOK

But one party would "change everything," Myers told Fox News Digital.

"The party was thrown by one of their friends, Sam Waley-Cohen, who is a famous jockey in the U.K. and won the Grand National as an amateur," said Myers.

"He is friends with both of the couple. He threw this party for them when they were really on the rocks at the time. They were just slowly and tentatively exploring the possibility of getting back together. And what happened at that moment was a real realization for both of the couple — that they could not live without each other."

WATCH: INSIDE THE PARTY THAT CHANGED PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON'S FUTURE

According to the book, William, who was heartbroken and "missing" Kate, reached out to her, asking if she would be attending a party that had been in their diary for months. Kate, reluctant to commit over the phone, said she would consider it.

The party was taking place at Waley-Cohen's family home, a 17th-century manor in Oxfordshire. The theme of the night was "Freakin' Naughty."

"Keen to make an impression, and perhaps to help break the ice when he saw Catherine for the first time in months, William dressed in tight black hotpants and a plastic policeman's helmet," Myers wrote. "Catherine also turned heads when she arrived in a showstopping 'naughty nurse' outfit, complete with fishnet tights and a short dress."

"Fellow guests said as soon as William and Catherine set eyes on one another, it was clear their love had not extinguished," he wrote. "The couple peeled off from the rest of the party and spent hours locked in deep conversation. Catherine listened intently as William attempted to break the deadlock, laying out his reasons for doubting what they had."

"He talked of his fear of letting someone truly experience the world in which he lived, and also his fear of rejection if he did let himself get too close," Myers continued. "Catherine, of course, knew that she still loved William deeply."

Myers told Fox News Digital that during the pair’s intimate conversation at the party, they both realized "they really needed to make a commitment to one another." And Kate, he remarked, would only take the prince back if he was willing to commit completely to their relationship.

"Catherine was no wallflower," said Myers. "She certainly put her heart on the line. She said to William, 'There is a situation here where I need your support. If I am going to commit myself to you in the long term, then I need your support to come forward. And I will support you in any decision you make, whether that is going into royal duties straight away or having a bit of a break.'"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The queen and then-Prince Charles at the time had said that he didn’t need to rush into royal duties," Myers pointed out. "But also, she needed some certainty, not only in the relationship, but she needed some certainty on her future as well.

"She had put her life on hold. And she also had a lot to deal with in terms of the attention from the British media, and also whether she was going to be introduced to the institution. So, I think that was a real integral moment."

"And it shows you their fun side as well," Myers laughed. "They’re going to this fancy-dress party where they were prepared to have fun with one another. And I don’t think they’ve lost that throughout their relationship."

According to the book, Catherine was "explicit" in her demands. She would agree to a future "if only he would stop allowing outside factors to affect his judgment."

"As the cocktails flowed, and the dance floor filled, they only had eyes for each other," Myers wrote.

"Sam Waley-Cohen later denied being the matchmaker that changed the course of history, saying in a newspaper interview a month after their April 2011 marriage: 'There’s an idea that I was like Cupid with a bow and arrow. People love the idea that somebody put them back together, but they put themselves together far more.’"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Fox News Digital reached out to Kensington Palace for comment. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace previously told Fox News Digital, "We don’t comment on such books."

Two months after reconciling, William and Kate booked a secret getaway to the Seychelles, Myers wrote. They used the names Martin and Rosemary Middleton. In between snorkeling and kayaking, "William made a promise to Catherine that, despite their previous troubles and his uncertainty over his future, she was the only person he could see himself spending the rest of his life with."

One person who was delighted about William and Kate getting back together was the royal’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

"The late Queen Elizabeth was hugely supportive of their relationship," Myers told Fox News Digital. "I tell in the book [about] when she’d invited Catherine over to a one-on-one lunch. They had a discussion about headstrong husbands before William and Catherine got married. I think that tells you about how the queen was looking out for Catherine, but also about her humor as well."

The monarch was also there for her grandson when he was grappling with uncertainty about his future.

"William was discussing with his father and grandmother about whether he really had the appetite for royal duties or whether he wanted to pull back and have a bit of a life for himself and continue with the military first," said Myers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"But the queen said to him, ‘You have to trust your gut instinct. You have to follow the path that is supported by faith.’ And that gave William the impetus and the confidence to go forward and cement his relationship with Catherine. And of course, the rest is history."

William and Kate married in 2011. Waley-Cohen was in attendance. Today, the Prince and Princess of Wales are parents to three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

"The secret to William and Catherine’s long relationship is very simple, I think," said Myers.

"It [came up] time and time again when I was speaking to people close to them. They spoke about a mutual understanding, a mutual respect. They’re obviously two people who are deeply in love, but you see the compassion that they both have for each other and the support, not only in their working life, but also in their family life as well."

"We’ve seen William and Catherine break the mold of what it means to be a senior member of the royal family," Myers shared.

"They’re very much centered on their own family unit. And they both believe that if you get the family right, then you’ve got every chance of really improving what your public life will look like as well. And certainly, the way that they’re there for their children, they don’t really go on huge, long royal tours anymore. They try to structure their working life around the school run."

PRINCE WILLIAM WAS SHUT DOWN BY KING CHARLES AFTER FAMILY STRUGGLES LEFT HIM ‘SHAKEN TO THE CORE’: BOOK

"Admittedly, they will readily say that they’re in a very privileged position to do that, because wouldn’t we all like to spend more time with our family or be there for every school pickup, drop-off or sports day?" Myers continued. "But they’re a great support for each other emotionally. I think that’s one of the great successes of their relationship."