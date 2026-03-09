Chargers' Justin Herbert says Madison Beer 'changed my life forever' in birthday tribute: Who is the pop star?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pop star Madison Beer and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert seemingly cemented their relationship status with a birthday post.

Herbert celebrated Beer's 27th birthday on Instagram, gushing over how the "Reckless" singer has "changed [his] life forever."

The NFL star noted he's the "luckiest guy alive" to be with Beer, a rising star in the pop music world. Beer's new relationship with Herbert has drawn increased interest from NFL fans and others curious about the brunette beauty.

CHARGERS' JUSTIN HERBERT GUSHES OVER MADISON BEER IN HEARTFELT BIRTHDAY TRIBUTE: 'CHANGED MY LIFE FOREVER'

Who is Madison Beer?

Madison Beer was born on Long Island, New York. The singer-songwriter first gained fame after Justin Bieber tweeted out a link to her cover of Etta James' "At Last" in 2012. She signed to Island Records at age 13 and began her career in music, facilitated by Bieber.

Beer released her debut single, "Melodies," in 2013.

Fast Facts Birthday: March 5, 1999 Known for: Singer-Songwriter Biggest hit: "Selfish"

Rise to fame

Madison Beer experienced an intense rise to fame after Justin Bieber introduced his millions of Twitter fans to her by sharing a link to her cover of "At Last."

The then-13-year-old was immediately met with public scrutiny, something she had never dealt with before. Beer recently told Elle she didn't think young girls would be "mistreated" by the industry in the same way she was at the time.

"But in 2012, things were different. I didn’t feel protected, and I didn’t feel like people approached judging me like they were judging a 14-year-old. ... It forced me to grow up really fast, and it messed me up in a lot of ways. I’ve hopefully recovered a bit by now," she told the outlet in 2025. "But I do think getting discovered online is possible. TikTok and [social media] have given so many people an opportunity to go viral without needing the music industry....I also think anyone can do it."

"People look at famous people and artists, and they’re like, ‘Oh, that could never be me,’ but who are we? We aren’t as special as you think we are," Beer added. "Anyone can follow their dreams."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Big breakthrough

While Madison Beer's career began with a little bit of help from Justin Bieber, the pop star's fame reached new heights in 2020. She released her debut studio album, "Life Support" and with it her hit single, "Selfish."

It was widely seen as the moment she stepped out of the shadow of her early viral fame and established herself as a serious pop artist.

Since then, Beer has published a memoir and even performed at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Her talent has been recognized with two recent Grammy nominations. She was nominated for best immersive audio album in 2024 with "Silence Between Songs." In 2025, she landed a nomination for best dance pop recording with her single, "Make You Mine."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Romantic history

Madison Beer's first public relationship was with Vine star Jack Gilinsky in 2015. The two dated until 2017, after reports surfaced that Gilinsky had allegedly been verbally abusive towards the singer. Beer responded after a recording leaked, claiming she had stayed in an effort to "fix" Gilinsky.

"Don’t make the same mistakes I did, your safety is never worth it. No matter what, no one deserves to be treated that way," she wrote in a since-deleted post, according to People.

Beer has also been linked to Brooklyn Beckham. The "Make You Mine" singer confirmed the two had a flirty fling but denied a full-blown relationship.

"I’ve known Brooklyn for years, we’ve been really close and as we’ve gotten older – and I’m newly out of a relationship, we’re definitely like crushing on each other," Beer said back in 2017. "But we’re both very busy. He’s great, though. He’s a cutie, literally one of my best friends."

Beer's longest relationship was with former Hype House star Nick Austin. Although it's unclear when the two called it quits, Beer confirmed in Vogue's October cover story that she was going through a break-up while writing her latest album, "Locket."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Dating the football star

Madison Beer took her relationship with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert public on Jan. 31. The two attended Clive Davis' pre-Grammys Gala together, although Beer walked the red carpet solo.

Beer and Herbert first sparked romance rumors in August after the football star was spotted at one of the singer's photoshoots.

The two were later spotted sharing a kiss on the sidelines of the Chargers game against the Washington Commanders on Oct. 5.