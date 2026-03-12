Country singer Colter Wall cancels tour, admits he is ‘mentally unwell’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country singer-songwriter Colter Wall is stepping away from the stage.

The 30-year-old musician announced Wednesday that he is canceling the remainder of his 2026 tour and taking an indefinite break from live performances to focus on his mental health.

Wall shared the update with fans in a message posted to social media.

"Myself and the band and the crew are very grateful for the privilege to play music together for you. We thank you for it," Wall wrote on Instagram. "The truth is that I am mentally unwell. Despite this, I have pushed myself to continue with touring. As a result, my mental health has only further declined."

COUNTRY STAR CODY JOHNSON CANCELS ENTIRE 2025 TOUR AFTER MEDICAL EMERGENCY REQUIRES IMMEDIATE SURGERY

He added that, after speaking with his team, the difficult decision was made to step away from touring for the foreseeable future.

"After discussions with my team, we have decided to cancel the remaining shows and take an indefinite hiatus from live music. Thank you for your understanding and support."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Wall also reassured fans that ticket holders will receive refunds.

JELLY ROLL BATTLES SEVERE ISOLATION AND ILLNESS DURING GRUELING FOREIGN TOUR

"Tickets will be refunded automatically from the original point of purchase," he noted.

For some fans, the warning signs had already surfaced.

Over the weekend, Wall abruptly pulled the plug on his Sunday night performance in Evansville, Indiana, just minutes before he was scheduled to take the stage, leaving concertgoers stunned and worried about the singer’s well-being.

It also wasn’t the first time the country star had been forced to slam the brakes on touring.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Back in February 2025, Wall pushed several tour dates to the fall, citing personal reasons and a need to step away from the grind of the road.

"My reasons for doing so are quite personal and I’ve always valued my privacy despite the nature of my occupation," he penned on social media at the time. "But I will simply say that some time off the road for reasons of mental and physical health is greatly needed."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

He acknowledged the disappointment the news could bring for fans.

"I know this is not news people like to get and I don’t much like being the one to give it," Wall added. "Myself and my team take none of this lightly and we hope for your continued support and understanding. Thank you."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite the touring setbacks, Wall has continued to release new music.

In November 2025, he dropped his latest album, "Memories and Empties."