Brooke Shields makes rare public comment about JFK Jr.'s kissing skills decades after brief fling

Brooke Shields made a rare comment about John F. Kennedy Jr.

The 60-year-old actress appeared in a TikTok video alongside her daughter, Rowan Henchy, in which the two can be seen lip-syncing to Charlie XCX's song, "Boom Clap."

The clip begins with just Henchy on screen with the words, "I wonder if JFK Jr. was a good kisser?" written on the screen. Shields then appears from behind her daughter, as the words, "One of the best" flash across the screen.

Shields previously discussed her experience with the late JFK Jr. during an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show" in April 2023, in which she recalled meeting him while on the slopes in Aspen. She shared that the two of them went on a date, but their relationship didn't go any further because she didn't sleep with him.

"He kissed me, and it was like the best kiss I've ever had in my life," she said. "The lips are beautiful in the face, it is amazing, the body and the person, and he was down to earth and funny and irreverent...I froze though because it was so precious to me, and I was like oh my God you're falling in love and if you sleep with him, he may not talk to you again, and you can't handle that."

She went on to say that when they saw each other the following day on the slopes he didn't look or talk to her, leading her to say, "He showed his true colors in that."

John F. Kennedy Jr. famously went on to marry Carolyn Bessette in 1996 after they first began dating in 1994.

In July 1999, the small plane JFK Jr. was piloting crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near Martha's Vineyard with JFK Jr., Carolyn and her sister Lauren on board. All three of them died in the crash.

A new limited series on Hulu, "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette," chronicles the couple's tragic love story, starting with the two of them meeting at Calvin Klein.

While fans are loving the series, those close to the couple are calling it "grotesque."

"Well, if you want to know someone who’s never met anyone in my family, knows nothing about us, talk to Ryan Murphy. I would just want people who do watch the show to watch it with one letter in mind, and that’s a capital F for fiction," Jack Schlossberg, JFK Jr.'s nephew, told CBS News' Mo Rocca.

He went on to say that since the show's creator, Ryan Murphy, is "making a ton of money on a grotesque display of someone else’s life," he should take some of the money and donate it to "some of the causes that John championed throughout his life."

Actress Daryl Hannah, who was in a relationship with JFK Jr. prior to his marriage to Bessette, also voiced issues she had with the series, specifically the portrayal of her in the show.

"I have never used cocaine in my life or hosted cocaine-fueled parties," she wrote for The New York Times . "I have never pressured anyone into marriage. I have never desecrated any family heirloom or intruded upon anyone’s private memorial. I have never planted any story in the press. I never compared Jacqueline Onassis’ death to a dog’s. It’s appalling to me that I even have to defend myself against a television show. These are not creative embellishments of personality. They are assertions about conduct – and they are false."

