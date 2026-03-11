Kacey Musgraves addresses rumored feud with Miranda Lambert over a song

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kacey Musgraves is opening up about her rumored feud with Miranda Lambert.

In a recent interview with NPR, the 37-year-old singer opened up about the rumored feud between her and the "Gunpowder & Lead" singer after a song Musgraves wrote ended up on Lambert's 2013 album "Four the Record."

"It was gonna be my first single and I loved the song so much," Musgraves said. "I had been a staff writer for years at that point, writing for other people and had finally felt like I was collecting songs that felt like me that I didn't wanna pitch to anyone else."

She explained that she had "a lot of excitement" around her and the song at the time, "Mama's Broken Heart" was pitched to Lambert "without my knowledge or consent." Lambert "ended up loving the song and she really wanted it."

LAINEY WILSON REVEALS KEITH URBAN'S BRUTAL 5-WORD REALITY CHECK WHEN SHE COMPLAINED ABOUT GRUELING SCHEDULE

Musgraves called it "a tricky situation," noting she "had other co-writers to consider" in the situation. In the end, Lambert recorded the song, leaving Musgraves having "to go back to the drawing board."

"And ultimately, I'm really glad that I did, because it forced me to write 'Merry Go Round,' which ended up making way more sense for me anyways, aesthetically and lyrically, to kick my whole thing off, versus 'Mama's Broken Heart,'" she said. "And that ended up going No. 1 for her. So in the end, everyone won because I was able to let go of something."

While speaking to the outlet, the "Deeper Well" singer announced she has completed her sixth studio album, "Middle of Nowhere," which will be available in May.

The new album will also include a collaboration with Lambert, with Musgraves saying that although they had lost touch over the years, "and wouldn't consider each other friends," she chose to reach out to the singer after seeing her riding horses on Instagram.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She recalled thinking, "we ain't friends, but I guess we have two things in common, horses and divorces." Musgraves called working with Lambert a "full circle" moment, saying they "aired out any of the old laundry" and were able to write the whole song in just a few hours.

"Wait, that could be a really funny song. What if it's a duet with her? What if I got her to write on it?" she recalled thinking. "I just randomly reached out to her and I was like, 'I know we've had our s--- over the years, but listen, we've at least got two things in common. I'm not trying to be your friend. You got your life, I have mine. But I think this would be a pretty f---ing funny song, and we should write it with Shane [McAnally].' And she was like, 'Hell yeah, I'm in, let's do it.'

Fox News Digital has reached out to Lambert for comment.

Lambert went through her public divorce from fellow country singer, Blake Shelton in 2015, while Musgraves got divorced from her ex-husband, musician Ruston Kelly, in 2020.

According to the release, her latest album will be "a sonic love letter to the musical borders of country," and will feature songs which were "written during a period of reflection and post-breakup clarity."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Musgraves released her debut album, "Same Trailer, Different Park" in 2013, which went on to win best country album at the Grammy Awards.

The eight-time Grammy Award-winner would go on to win album of the year for her fourth studio album, "Golden Hour," which also took home best country album at the award show in 2019.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP