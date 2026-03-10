Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Entertainment

Melissa Joan Hart gets flooded with praise from fans after flaunting her body in oceanside bikini photo

Former 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' star calls oceanside snap her 'new profile pic'

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
close
Melissa Joan Hart talks 'bonus' of sharing racy Maxim photo story Video

Melissa Joan Hart talks 'bonus' of sharing racy Maxim photo story

Melissa Joan Hart shared with Fox News Digital how speaking about her racy photo shoot with Maxim in the past actually helped her career.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Melissa Joan Hart has found her "new profile pic."

The 49-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself posing on the shore in a strapless blue bikini with the ocean behind her.

She paired the look with a matching blue wrap tied around her waist and posed with one arm on her hip and the other over her head.

Fans in the comments section could not help but compliment the actress, one calling her a "Natural Beauty."

Melissa Joan Hart posed in front of the ocean in a strapless blue bikini.

Hart posed in front of the ocean in a strapless blue bikini. (Melissa Joan Hart Instagram)

MELISSA JOAN HART DROPPED 20 POUNDS BY CUTTING TWO THINGS IN HER ‘LONGEVITY JOURNEY’

"A true natural beautiful woman 😍," another fan wrote. A third chimed in with, "So far this is the best thing I've seen today."

Hart got her start in Hollywood at a young age, appearing in a number of commercials and in guest roles on TV before landing her breakout role in Nickelodeon's "Clarissa Explains It All" in 1991 when she was 15 years old.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

After her time on Nickelodeon, Hart found major success in "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," which she starred in for seven seasons, from 1996 to 2003.

During an appearance on the "Pod Meets World" podcast in August 2023, Hart shared that she almost lost her job on "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" for posing in her underwear in Maxim magazine, saying she got the call while at the premiere of her movie "Drive Me Crazy."

'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' cast

Hart almost lost her job on the show after posing in her underwear for the cover of Maxim magazine. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"While I'm at the party, my lawyer shows up and goes, 'You did a photo shoot for Maxim magazine?'" Hart explained. "I'm like, 'Yes, I did.' They're like, 'Well, you're being sued and fired from your show, so don't talk to the press, don't do anything.'"

Hart was accused of breach of contract, which stated that the character of Sabrina would never appear nude or in a way that implied nudity, and the magazine cover featured Hart in her underwear with the headline, "Sabrina, your favorite witch without a stitch."

Melissa Joan Hart through the years: PHOTOS

  • Melissa Joan Hart in a red dress in 1994.
    Image 1 of 6

    Melissa Joan Hart got her big break when she landed the lead role in Nickelodeon's "Clarissa Explains it All" in 1991. (Ken Weingart/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

  • Melissa Joan Hart in a red outfit in August 1999 in a promo shoot for "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" season 4.
    Image 2 of 6

    Hart gained major recognition when she was cast as the lead in "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," staying on the show from 1996 to 2003. (Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

  • Melissa Joan Hart cradling her pregnant stomach in Beverly Hills in 2005.
    Image 3 of 6

    Hart married her husband, Mark Wilkerson, in 2003 and welcomed their first son together, Mason, in January 2006.  (Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage)

  • A promotional photo for season one of "Melissa and Joey" in 2010.
    Image 4 of 6

    Hart returned to sitcoms in 2010 with the show "Melissa &amp; Joey," which aired on ABC for five years. (Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

  • Melissa Joan Hart at the HBO Post Emmy Awards party in September 2019.
    Image 5 of 6

    The actress starred in the Netflix show, "No Good Deed" for two seasons in 2019. (Phillip Faraone/WireImage)

  • Melissa Joan Hart at a Los Angeles screening of "A Merry Little Ex-Mas" in November 2025.
    Image 6 of 6

    Most recently, Hart starred in the 2025 Netflix movie, "A Merry Little Ex-Mas." (Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Hart was able to keep her job on the show after it was made clear that she had no knowledge that Maxim planned to use the popular character's name and had no control over the publication's editorial decisions.

Although she called getting the news the "worst day of my life" when speaking on the podcast, she reflected on the difficult period in her life in a September 2023 interview with Fox News Digital, saying she didn't regret doing the shoot.

Melissa Joan Hart walks 90sCon red carpet in black floral dress

Looking back, Hart told Fox News Digital she doesn't regret doing the photo shoot. (Gerardo Mora)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Everything in retrospect is … in the rearview mirror. Everything looks a little more distant," she told Fox News Digital while reminiscing on the chaotic time. 

"At the time, what felt like panic and, you know, my career ending and all these terrible things works out to turn into really good press around a movie I had launched. It ended up being kind of a bonus in a way."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Lori Bashian is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending

Close modal

Continue