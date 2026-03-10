Melissa Joan Hart gets flooded with praise from fans after flaunting her body in oceanside bikini photo

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Melissa Joan Hart has found her "new profile pic."

The 49-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself posing on the shore in a strapless blue bikini with the ocean behind her.

She paired the look with a matching blue wrap tied around her waist and posed with one arm on her hip and the other over her head.

Fans in the comments section could not help but compliment the actress, one calling her a "Natural Beauty."

"A true natural beautiful woman 😍," another fan wrote. A third chimed in with, "So far this is the best thing I've seen today."

Hart got her start in Hollywood at a young age, appearing in a number of commercials and in guest roles on TV before landing her breakout role in Nickelodeon's "Clarissa Explains It All" in 1991 when she was 15 years old.

After her time on Nickelodeon, Hart found major success in "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," which she starred in for seven seasons, from 1996 to 2003.

During an appearance on the "Pod Meets World" podcast in August 2023, Hart shared that she almost lost her job on "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" for posing in her underwear in Maxim magazine, saying she got the call while at the premiere of her movie "Drive Me Crazy."

"While I'm at the party, my lawyer shows up and goes, 'You did a photo shoot for Maxim magazine?'" Hart explained. "I'm like, 'Yes, I did.' They're like, 'Well, you're being sued and fired from your show, so don't talk to the press, don't do anything.'"

Hart was accused of breach of contract, which stated that the character of Sabrina would never appear nude or in a way that implied nudity, and the magazine cover featured Hart in her underwear with the headline, "Sabrina, your favorite witch without a stitch."

Hart was able to keep her job on the show after it was made clear that she had no knowledge that Maxim planned to use the popular character's name and had no control over the publication's editorial decisions.

Although she called getting the news the "worst day of my life" when speaking on the podcast, she reflected on the difficult period in her life in a September 2023 interview with Fox News Digital, saying she didn't regret doing the shoot.

"Everything in retrospect is … in the rearview mirror. Everything looks a little more distant," she told Fox News Digital while reminiscing on the chaotic time.

"At the time, what felt like panic and, you know, my career ending and all these terrible things works out to turn into really good press around a movie I had launched. It ended up being kind of a bonus in a way."

