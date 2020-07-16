Bryce Dallas Howard shows off massive bruises from 'Jurassic World: Dominion' stunt work

Bryce Dallas Howard is putting in some seriously hard work on the set of the third "Jurassic World" movie.

The 39-year-old actress posted a series of photos on Twitter of the massive bruises she earned from doing some intense stunt work for the action-adventure film.

“Raise your hands if you’re happy to be doing stunts again!!” she captioned the pics.

Her co-star, Chris Pratt, was the one who egged her on. “Show them the pictures of the bruises!!! (She got some crazy sick bruises from doing stunt work) Show them!!!” he wrote.

Howard started the conversation with a photo of her and Pratt, 41, on the UK set. “These past couple of weeks my abs have been sore from laughing so much — it’s good to be back at work with this funny guy,” she wrote.

"Jurassic World: Dominion" resumed shooting at Pinewood Studios outside of London on July 6, according to Deadline.

The outlet revealed that two weeks of pre-production would take place and everyone behind and in front of the camera would be tested for the coronavirus before stepping foot on set and retested several times throughout the shoot.

Universal is reportedly spending $5 million on new protocols to make the set a safe place.

When the pandemic hit in March, "Dominion" was reportedly four weeks into a 20-week shoot. The film, the third and final in the relaunched franchise, is directed by Colin Trevorrow.

The film also stars Justice Smith, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy and BD Wong with Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Laura Dern set to resume their roles from the original Steven Speilberg-directed film "Jurassic Park."

The film is currently slated for release on June 11, 2021.