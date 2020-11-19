Michael Douglas shares how he met Catherine Zeta-Jones: 'It was everything I hoped for'

Michael Douglas is looking back fondly on memories with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The celebrity couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary Wednesday, and to mark the special occasion, Douglas, 76, shared an audio message on Instagram detailing how he met his now-wife.

It all began when he attended a screening of the movie, "The Mask of Zorro," one of Zeta-Jones' breakout roles.

"I'm watching this movie, I go, 'Wow, who is this girl, she's incredible,'" Douglas recounted, and his friends told him about the actress, who was then an up-and-comer.

MICHAEL DOUGLAS, CATHERINE ZETA-JONES REMEMBER THE LATE KIRD DOUGLAS: 'THERE WASN'T ANYONE LIKE HIM'

"A month later, I was at the Deauville Film Festival. ... I see on the schedule that the next day at the festival, they're going to have 'Zorro' there," he recalled. "So I asked my assistant: 'Can you find out if Catherine Zeta-Jones is going to be here at the festival and if she's coming alone? And if she is, can I have a drink with her?'"

The Oscar winner's assistant came through and set up a rendezvous for the two.

"The next day, she arrives with Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith, and I have a drink with her and it was everything I hoped for, then she invited me to dinner with her company, I'm thinking, 'I'm looking good, this is looking good.'"

After dinner, the actress, now 51, had to hurry off to another engagement, but Douglas told her that he'd be at the bar later if she wanted to join him again.

CATHERINE ZETA-JONES, MICHAEL DOUGLAS PLAN TO DO NOTHING BUT 'PASSIONATELY KISS' ON 20TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY

"Sure enough, I must have been batting one thousand, because, after the movie, I'm sitting at the bar, and like 'Laurence of Arabia,' this mirage comes through the lobby and it's Catherine Zeta-Jones," the "Ant-Man" actor reminisced.

The two enjoyed a bit more time together before Douglas hit Zeta-Jones with a bold line.

"I'm going to be the father of your children," he told her.

"She looked at me and she said, 'I've heard a lot about you, I've heard a lot about you, I guess it's all true, good night,'" Douglas remembered. "And she left. She left early the next morning and I thought I completely had blown it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All hope was not lost, however, as they eventually "made contact" again, and, as Douglas put it, "the rest is history."

The couple married in 2000 and now share two children: Dylan, 20, and Carys, 17. Douglas also has a 41-year-old son, Cameron, from a previous marriage.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In the comments of the Instagram post, Zeta-Jones, also an Oscar-winning actress, wrote: "I love you, I love you, I love you, I love you."