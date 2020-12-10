Grammys executive apologizes to Tiffany Haddish for asking her to host without compensation

An executive from the Recording Academy, the group that puts on the Grammys awards ceremony, has apologized to Tiffany Haddish after she slammed the show for its "disrespectful" offer to host the pre-telecast without paying her.

"It's just been brought to my attention that the Recording Academy invited Tiffany Haddish to host this year's premiere ceremony," Recording Academy interim President Harvey Mason, Jr. revealed in an Instagram video on Thursday.

"Unfortunately and without me knowing, the talent booker working for the Academy told Ms. Haddish that we wouldn't even cover her costs while she hosted this event," Mason explained. "To me that was wrong. I'm frustrated by that decision. It was a lapse in judgment. It was in poor taste. And it's disrespectful.

"I'm part of the creative community. I know what that feels like, and it's not right," he added.

Mason even spoke to Haddish personally and apologized again.

The 40-year-old actress and comedian called out the Academy in an interview with Variety.

The "Girls Trip" star said she turned down the offer they made to host the virtual 2021 Grammy Awards pre-telecast because they didn't offer compensation and wouldn't cover the cost of her hair, makeup, and wardrobe.

"All of that would have to come out of my pocket,” Haddish said. “I don’t know if this might mean I might not get nominated ever again, but I think it’s disrespectful.”

Haddish is also nominated this year for best comedy album for her Netflix special "Black Mitzvah.”

“I was like, ‘The exposure is amazing, but I think I have enough. I appreciate you guys asking,’” Haddish reasoned. “And as much as I appreciate the honor of being nominated, that’s not OK.

“This is something that needs to be addressed,” she said. “How many other people have they done that to? It’s like a guy asking you on a date but telling you that you have to pay for it.”

The Grammy Awards are scheduled for Jan. 31 on CBS. The night will be hosted by Trevor Noah.