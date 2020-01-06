Golden Globes winner Renee Zellweger confuses everyone with Southern accent during acceptance speech

Renee Zellweger went back to her roots.

The Texas native whipped out her unmistakable drawl when she accepted her Golden Globe Award for best actress in a motion picture, drama on Sunday.

The actress stunned audiences when she delivered her speech in a notable Southern accent that faded in and out as she spoke.

Viewers immediately took to social media to express their confusion about the 50-year-old.

“Today I learned #ReneeZellweger had a country accent,” tweeted one stunned viewer.

“I didn’t know Renee Zellweger had THIS accent??” added another. “This whole time?????”

“I was today years old when I found out Renee Zellweger had a thick country accent,” shared another.

One viewer pointed out the “Judy” star was born in Katy, Texas, and therefore her country twang shouldn’t surprise anyone.

“They are even criticizing her accent!!!” tweeted one viewer. “Those people don’t know that #ReneeZellweger is a Texan???”

In her speech, Zellweger spoke about returning to Hollywood for a film that critics have been hailing as a comeback performance.

“Wow, I really am up here,” said Zellweger. “Well, hi everybody, it’s nice to see you. Y’all look pretty good 17 years later. Thank you to the [Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Globes’ organizing body] for inviting me back to the family reunion, especially with all these extraordinary ladies this year.”

“I mean it, your work moves me. It moves me,” she continued. “And I’ve been cheering for y’all from theater seats for a long time.”

Zellweger also honored Judy Garland, whom she plays in the film.

“Celebrating one of the great icons of our time with you has been one of my great life blessings,” she said, “and the conversations I’ve had with people internationally who just want to express their love for Judy Garland and tell about the great personal significance of her legacy and humanity has been a great reminder that the choices we make matter, what we make matters, and how we choose to honor each other in our lifetimes can matter a great deal down the road.”

This is Zellweger’s fourth Golden Globe win. She won her first Golden Globe in 2001 for her rule in "Nurse Betty." The next came in 2003 for "Chicago," followed by 2004 for "Cold Mountain."