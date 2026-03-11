Kristin Cavallari turns heads in beachside bikini photos showcasing her signature jewelry line

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kristin Cavallari is making waves.

The 39-year-old television personality appeared in a series of sun-drenched ocean photos shared by her lifestyle brand, Uncommon James.

In one striking shot, Cavallari stood waist-deep in sparkling blue water, wearing a cream knit bikini top as she lifted both hands to her wet hair.

Sunlight reflected off the surface around her, while layered gold necklaces rested against her collarbone, paired with stacked bracelets and statement earrings that glinted in the light.

In another close-up shot, Cavallari leaned back into the water, eyes closed and smiling toward the sky. The shoreline blurred softly in the background while her gold chains and earrings caught the afternoon glow.

A third image captured a more editorial moment: Cavallari wrapped in a white button-down cover-up, sand dusted along her hip as she stood against a bright turquoise backdrop.

Thick gold rings and a chunky bracelet added contrast to the soft coastal palette.

The brand also shared an underwater perspective, highlighting her layered necklaces and bracelets submerged beneath the surface. Ripples of sunlight danced across her skin as the jewelry shimmered beneath the clear water.

The post was captioned, "daydreaming of summer 🥹🌴."

KRISTIN CAVALLARI SAYS CHILDLESS MEN ARE A DATING ‘DEAL BREAKER’

Founded in 2017, Uncommon James offers modern, affordable jewelry designed for "women on the go," along with apparel and home goods. The Nashville-based brand, which gained widespread attention through her reality series "Very Cavallari," has since expanded into clean skincare with Uncommon Beauty.

In addition to sharing beach photos, Cavallari recently opened up about divorce on her podcast, framing the episode as a guide for listeners who have already made their decision.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI DESCRIBES HOLLYWOOD BASH THAT ‘FELT LIKE A DRUG DEN’ WITH ‘SKETCHY’ ENERGY

"I think this episode is more geared towards the people who have made up their mind about getting a divorce."

She described the experience as emotionally intense and warned that the process can reveal unexpected sides of a partner.

"You will see the absolute worst. You will see a side of your soon-to-be ex-spouse that you didn't even think was possible."

KRISTIN CAVALLARI'S STRICT 6-MONTH DATING RULE SHE FOLLOWS AFTER PAST RELATIONSHIP MISTAKES

Cavallari also reflected on how long her own split lasted.

"My divorce took two and a half years to finalize and that was an extremely stressful time in my life."

She explained that divorce can feel especially complicated when children are involved.

"But with a divorce, especially if you have kids, you don't get to do that. You don't get to just never hear or speak to this person ever again. And that's why it's so hard."

As part of her advice, she encouraged listeners to prepare before having the initial conversation.

"The first one is you should consult an attorney before telling him anything. Knowledge reduces fear."

Once the process begins, she said protecting privacy becomes crucial.

"During the process, once you have that conversation, you should change all of your passwords. Your passwords to everything."

