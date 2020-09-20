Anthony Anderson highlights Black Lives Matter in 2020 Emmys speech

The 2020 Emmy Awards were like no other award shows before it as the coronavirus pandemic led to TV's biggest night to take place virtually with the exception of Jimmy Kimmel hosting live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles without an audience.

"Black-ish" actor Anthony Anderson quickly called attention to the unique experience as he took the stage to announce "Watchmen" won the award for outstanding limited series. The Black performer used his time on stage aside Kimmel to reflect on the fact that the awards show could have been much more diverse if all of the performers were under the same roof.

"We have a record number of Black Emmy nominees this year, which is great," he began. "These Emmys would have been the NBA All-Star weekend and Wakanda all wrapped into one."

He went on to note, "This was supposed to be the Blackest Emmys ever. Y'all wouldn't be able to handle how Black it was going to be, but because of COVID, we can’t even get in the damn building!"

MARK RUFFALO URGES AMERICANS TO VOTE FOR 'COMPASSION AND KINDNESS' IN EMMYS SPEECH ABOUT NATION'S DIVERSITY

Ultimately, Anderson pointed out that the show simply "isn't what it should have been."

"But, you know what, I’m still rooting for everybody Black, because Black stories, Black performance and Black lives matter," Anderson continued. "And because Black lives matter, Black people will stay at home tonight to be safe, which is fine because guess what, y'all don’t know how to light us anyway."

Anderson's speech came minutes after a number of winners, from the inside of their homes, urged Americans to vote in this year's upcoming presidential election. While picking up his second Emmy award for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for "I Know This Much Is True" on HBO, Mark Ruffalo highlighted America's diversity and called on citizens to exercise their rights.

“We have a big, important moment ahead of us. Are we going to be a country of division and hatred, a country only for a certain kind of people, or are we going to be one of love and strength, fighting so all of us have the American dream?” he said. “That’s what we’re facing right now, so go out and vote for compassion and kindness.”

JIMMY KIMMEL TROLLS TRUMP AT 2020 EMMYS AS SCHITT'S CREEK WINS BIG

Meanwhile, "Schitt's Creek" showrunner Daniel Levy apologized for getting political during his acceptance speech. The beloved Canadian comedy series picked up the Emmy award for outstanding comedy series.

"Our show at its core is about the transformational effects of love and acceptance and that is something we need more of now than we've ever needed before," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And fresh off of her win for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for her role in "Watchmen," Regina King told viewers they've "gotta vote."

"I would be remiss not to mention that, being a part of a show as prescient as 'Watchmen,'" the actress said. "Have a voting plan, go to ballotpedia.com, vote up the ballot, please. Go to ballotpedia.com and find out who are voting in your municipal elections. It is very important."