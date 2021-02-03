Golden Globes 2021 hosts Tina Fey, Amy Poehler will appear on opposite coasts due to the coronavirus

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the Golden Globes together from opposite sides of the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 78th Golden Globes will, for the first time, be held bicoastally. Although details still need to be worked out, Fey will appear live in New York while her co-host, Poehler, hosts from the usual Globes spot in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the bold plan on Tuesday noting that it is a further effort to keep presenters and award recipients safe during the pandemic.

Fey and Poehler, who have hosted the Globes together in the past, had previously been set to emcee again. This time, though, they will be forced to do so without actually appearing on the same stage together. Fey will host from New York’s Rainbow Room, while Poehler will be at the Globes’ usual home at the Beverly Hilton. It’s expected that nominees will appear from locations around the world. However, Deadline notes that the bicoastal venues allow for award recipients on the east coast and the west coast to have the opportunity to appear live and bring a small semblance of normalcy to the otherwise unprecedented awards season.

As it stands, the ceremony has already been impacted heavily by the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that it was postponing the ceremony by almost two months. Typically, the Golden Globes air on the first Sunday of the calendar year as a sort of unofficial kickoff to the Hollywood Awards season. Fortunately, the Globes' new date doesn't prevent it from acting as the usual influencer for the Oscars, which postponed its ceremony as well.

The Globes are scheduled to take place Feb. 28.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC announced over the summer that the 93rd Academy Awards will now be held on April 25, 2021, eight weeks later than originally planned but still well after the Golden Globes.

