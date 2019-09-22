Emmys 2019: 'Game of Thrones,' 'Veep,' 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' vie for top honors, records

The 2019 Emmy Awards are going without a host, but the show and its presenters and honorees pack plenty of star power.

The 2019 Emmys, airing on Fox on Sunday at 8 p.m., promises as much drama as the TV shows being celebrated. "Game of Thrones" cleaned up nominations with a record-shattering 32 nods, and if the HBO smash wins three times at this year's Emmys, "GoT" will break its very own record of most awards in a season (12 each for 2015 and 2016). "Game of Thrones" currently holds the record for most Emmys ever for a drama or comedy series at 57, which it will break with just one victory at the 2019 Emmys.

EMMYS 2019: 'GAME OF THRONES,' 'VEEP' NODS BREAK RECORDS, WHILE 'BIG BANG THEORY,' 'MODERN FAMILY' SHUT OUT

"Game of Thrones" is nominated in seven categories, including drama, directing, writing and acting. "GoT" stars Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington are both nominated for lead acting honors for the first time, while Peter Dinklage is nominated for his fourth award for best supporting actor.

Clarke's competition includes "Killing Eve" star Sandra Oh, who would be the first actress of Asian descent to win the Emmy. Oh's co-star Jodie Comer and past winner Viola Davis of "How to Get Away with Murder" are also nominated. A victory for Clarke or any of the four "Game of Thrones" actresses competing for a supporting trophy (Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Lena Headey and Gwendoline Christie) would be the first for a woman on the show.

JULIA ROBERTS ON EMMY SNUB: 'I'M IN EXCEPTIONAL COMPANY'

"Veep," which, like "Game of Thrones," marked its final season in 2019, may also prove a recordbreaker: If star Julia Louis-Dreyfus wins, she'll be the most-honored actress in Emmy history.

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is defending the top comedy award it captured last year, when three-time winner "Veep" was on hiatus.

SACHA BARON COHEN THANKS SARAH PALIN, DICK CHENEY FOR 'WHO IS AMERICA' EMMY NOMINATIONS

The best drama actor nominations include Billy Porter of "Pose," who would be the first openly gay man to win the award, and past winner Sterling K. Brown for "This Is Us."

Angela Bassett, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hugh Laurie, Maya Rudolph, Jon Hamm, Michael Douglas, Gwyneth Paltrow and Randall Park are some of the scheduled presenters. Actor-comedian Thomas Lennon has the off-camera job of regaling viewers with factoids and jokes as winners head to the stage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Singer Halsey is set to perform during the in memoriam tribute.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.