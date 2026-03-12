Sydney Sweeney admits she ‘never felt confident’ growing up with curves but ‘Euphoria’ changed everything

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sydney Sweeney revealed how a childhood insecurity that left her feeling self-conscious led to the launch of her lingerie brand.

Sweeney launched her brand, Syrn, in early 2026. The latest Hollywood "It Girl" opened up about how she never felt confident growing up until working on the hit HBO show "Euphoria."

"I grew up with boobs. I was wearing a 32DD in sixth grade, and I never felt confident," she told Us Weekly. "I never had anything I felt good in, and I just wanted to hide. It wasn’t until [I played] Cassie in 'Euphoria' that I started realizing it’s actually powerful to be confident; our bodies are incredible. We should embrace [them] and feel really good in our skin."

Her insecurity combined with the experience she had filming "Euphoria," led Sweeney to create the concept for her lingerie brand.

"I’d always be like, ‘Oh, this fit doesn’t work,’" she told the outlet. "‘I don’t have the support I want. The straps are digging into my shoulders, or it’s kind of itchy and riding up.’"

"I started a whole Pinterest board of thousands of photos of inspiration, and I [thought], ‘I should actually do this.’ And we put it together," Sweeney explained.

Sweeney used her personal style to create pieces for her brand, including her date night go to – a black corset top.

"That’s why I made it, because I don’t like to get too dressed up; I’m more of a jeans girl," she told the outlet. "I could not find a top that made me feel hot without being too much. But this is perfect. You can tie it as tight as you want, so you can make ’em pop as much as you want! The shape is amazing."

Sweeney recently opened up about navigating her love life in the public eye and detailed the qualities she looks for in an ideal partner in an interview with Cosmopolitan.

"Look, I am a boss in my life. I take control. I go after what I want," she told the outlet. "I am confident, and I am successful, and I don’t actually need a man. I’ve got myself. I’ve got an incredible group of girlfriends. I’ve got a team of bad--- women."

"That is very intimidating to a lot of guys, so a guy needs to be able to stand in that with me," she added. "It takes a very specific person who can handle the world that comes with me. There was a guy who I really, really liked, but he told me he can’t handle my world. It’s a hard thing."

The 28-year-old admitted she has a "huge fear" of ending up alone.

"I have a huge fear of being alone for the rest of my life, so I look for someone who will be my best friend, who I can hang out with, talk to all the time, dream up things with, and work with," Sweeney explained.

"Athletic and outgoing and funny," she added. "I’m a sporty girl, so someone needs to be able to climb a mountain with me, go skydiving with me. And someone who loves their family. I love myself a man… oh, wow, when you print that, you won’t hear the inflection in my voice."

