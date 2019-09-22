Emmy Award 2019 partial winners list

TV’s biggest stars were given the ultimate accolade on Sunday at the 2019 Emmy Awards.

Actors and actresses from hit TV series like "Barry," "Schitt's Creek," "Veep," "Game of Thrones" and "Ozark" gathered at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to see who the Television Academy named the best of the year.

To help keep track of whether your favorite star or show took home an Emmy, below is a list of the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards winners:

- Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series: Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

- Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series: Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

- Outstanding writing for a comedy series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"

- Outstanding directing for a comedy series: Harry Bradbeer, "Fleabag"

- Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series: Bill Hader, "Barry"