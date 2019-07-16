Expand / Collapse search
Emmys 2019: 'Game of Thrones,' 'Big Bang Theory,' 'Veep' gun for final nominations

By Jessica Sager | Fox News
"Game of Thrones," "The Big Bang Theory" and "Veep" are vying for Emmy nominations for their swan song seasons.

When the Emmy nominations are released Tuesday, the HBO fantasy saga — plagued by awkward editing blunders and negative fan reactions to its finale — could be in the running for television's top honor for its eighth and last season. "Game of Thrones" has previously won three Top Drama Series trophies, including at the 2018 Emmys.

'GAME OF THRONES' AUTHOR GEORGE R. R. MARTIN SLAMS 'TOXIC' INTERNET FAN BACKLASH

This image released by HBO shows Kristofer Hivju, from left, Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke in a scene from "Game of Thrones." "Game of Thrones," "Veep" and "The Big Bang Theory," three major series that wrapped last season, will find out with Tuesday's nominations if they have one more chance at Emmy gold.

This image released by HBO shows Kristofer Hivju, from left, Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke in a scene from "Game of Thrones." "Game of Thrones," "Veep" and "The Big Bang Theory," three major series that wrapped last season, will find out with Tuesday's nominations if they have one more chance at Emmy gold. (Helen Sloan/HBO via AP)

'GAME OF THRONES' STAR LENA HEADEY REVEALS A DELETED SCENE COULD HAVE CHANGED EVERYTHING IN FINALE

Emilia Clarke and Peter Dinklage could potentially earn nominations for their "Game of Thrones" performances in Season 8. Clarke is reportedly trying for her first best drama actress nomination after earning a trio of supporting nominations for her role of Daenerys Targaryen, while Dinklage, a three-time Emmy winner, will likely compete in the Best Supporting Actor category for his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister.

'GAME OF THRONES' SHOWRUNNERS TOP GOOGLE RESULTS FOR 'BAD WRITERS'

'THE BIG BANG THEORY' SET WILL BE PART OF WARNER BROS. STUDIO TOUR

Other drama series vying for top honors include "Killing Eve," ''Pose," ''Bodyguard," ''Ozark" and "This Is Us," the NBC drama that could be the sole broadcast series to earn a top bid.

"Veep," which holds a trio of best comedy series Emmys, is in the hunt for its final trophies after wrapping its seven-season run.

"The Big Bang Theory," which ended this year after 12 seasons, is among its possible competitors, as are "Barry," ''Fleabag" and 2018 winner "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

'THE BIG BANG THEORY' SHOWRUNNERS DEFEND FINALE'S BIG LEONARD AND PENNY REVEAL AFTER FAN BACKLASH

This photo provided by CBS shows Melissa Rauch, from left, Simon Helberg, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik and Kunal Nayyar in a scene from the series finale of "The Big Bang Theory." "Game of Thrones," "Veep" and "The Big Bang Theory," three major series that wrapped last season, will find out with Tuesday's nominations if they have one more chance at Emmy gold. (Michael Yarish/CBS via AP)

This photo provided by CBS shows Melissa Rauch, from left, Simon Helberg, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik and Kunal Nayyar in a scene from the series finale of "The Big Bang Theory." "Game of Thrones," "Veep" and "The Big Bang Theory," three major series that wrapped last season, will find out with Tuesday's nominations if they have one more chance at Emmy gold. (Michael Yarish/CBS via AP)

Netflix was the most-nominated outlet last year, snapping HBO's 17-year winning streak.

The 71st Emmy Awards will air Sept. 22 on Fox, with the host yet to be announced. "The Masked Singer" judge Ken Jeong and "The Good Place" star D'Arcy Carden will announce top-category Emmy nominations Tuesday at the Television Academy in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.