Emmys throw shade at Felicity Huffman's involvement in college admissions scandal

The 2019 Emmy Awards took shots on Sunday night at Felicity Huffman for her part in the college admissions scandal.

Comedian Thomas Lennon, who served as a commentator during the Fox broadcast joked during Sunday night's show: "The producers have asked me to give a special shout-out to any of our previous lead actress winners who are watching tonight from prison. Hopefully, those two weeks are gonna right fly by."

EMMYS 2019: 'MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL,' 'FLEABAG' WIN BIG, 'GAME OF THRONES' CAST DRIVES FANS WILD

"Keep your chin up," he added.

The former Emmy-winner, 56, pleaded guilty in May for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest mail fraud. She won outstanding lead actress in a comedy series in 2005 for "Desperate Housewives."

On September 13 she was sentenced to 14 days in prison, fined $30,000, given 250 hours of community service, and one year of probation.

SEE ALL THE WINNERS OF THE 2019 EMMYS

“I accept the court’s decision today without reservation,” Huffman said in a statement. “I have always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge Talwani imposed. I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period.”

EMILIA CLARKE CHANNELS JENNIFER LOPEZ ON THE 2019 EMMYS RED CARPET

Huffman must self-report to a facility chosen by the federal Bureau of Prisons on Oct. 25.